Bruiser [Video]

Darious is a young boy growing up with a sometimes harsh, demanding father. He’s a quiet, sensitive boy, but he still seeks closeness and approval from his father.

When his dad gets into a fight at a bowling alley one day, the emotional fallout sends Darious on his own internal journey of confusion and anger — one that propels him to face his propensities for violence and the limits on his power.

Directed by Miles Warren from a script co-written with Ben Medina, the short drama on the surface appears to be an intimate portrait of a father-son bond, and an examination of how violence and trauma transmit from one generation to the next. Those themes are present, but they’re explored with an artful visual style and thoughtfully sculpted use of score, sound and editing, creating a cinematic experience that is both psychologically absorbing and intellectually rich.

The film opens with grainy video footage of a fight on the street, slowed down and edited in a way that emphasizes a dissociative, almost dreamlike feeling — as if the violence were a memory or a haunting dream. This strange sense of remove persists through the film, generated through its somber, cerebral visual strategies. The film’s world is dark and gritty and the dark, muted color palette of naturalism, but it turns realism on its head with a more studied, sometimes abstract style. Shots are composed in striking but slightly skewed ways that emphasize an inherent disconnection; eyelines rarely quite meet; the score’s dissonant washes of noise create a constant atmosphere of unease.

These artistic flourishes create the headspace of a young boy who seems to exist uneasily in the world. Darious has a weighty paralyzing helplessness at times, as if he wants to disappear from the social ostracism he faces and his father’s disappointment. Actor Noble B. Whitted’s subtle, understated yet powerful performance as Darious has shades of depression to it, an emotional paralysis resulting from a world where he feels invisible and trod upon.

His father, on the other hand, exerts his power in the form of violence, which comes out when he discovers his son hasn’t been invited to a birthday party. Actor J.D. Williams exerts a hardened anger that roils underneath the surface, along with a muted love for his son. But it’s his temper that is more volatile, and it comes out in full force during a knock-down fight at the bowling alley, shot with an eye for both savagery and absurdism. That fight goes viral, creating emotional fallout for Darious as he grapples with how to handle a rage and anger of his own.

A selection at Sundance and SXSW and Oscar-eligible as a Grand Jury Prize winner at Seattle, “Bruiser” ends on a muted note of sweetness that is more like a relief and an exhale than anything else. It’s a testament to the unease created by the maverick filmmaking — and how it interrogates ideas of manhood and violence with intelligence and understanding — that the ending doesn’t come across as the start of a new chapter. Viewers might like to hope that both father and son can take a look at how a parent’s unexamined baggage can feed into a child’s struggles. But “Bruiser” knows the work of dismantling what can be a generations-long legacy of violence is hard and painstaking, especially in a world where we remain powerless and voiceless.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05 okay

00:10 [Music]

00:14 oh

00:16 [Music]

00:30 [Music]

00:35 six

00:39 seven

00:44 eight

00:48 come on

00:49 here

00:51 nine

01:03 [Music]

01:08 i had to finish that last set myself

01:12 that’s when you build the muscle

01:15 sorry don’t be sorry

01:19 look at me

01:22 there he is

01:24 people talking to you look at them

01:28 understand

01:30 you understand

01:38 you’re not even gonna look

01:45 what’s wrong

01:49 you can tell them

02:00 ain’t that jessica

02:02 let me go home

02:04 why don’t you go over there and say

02:05 hello

02:06 she doesn’t want me there oh man that’s

02:08 ridiculous why wouldn’t she want you

02:10 over there

02:14 darius

02:16 darius

02:18 what did i say what about looking at me

02:20 when i’m talking to you

02:22 why wouldn’t her dad

02:33 dad no don’t worry okay i won’t

02:35 embarrass you

02:36 dad i got this

02:43 hey andy

02:46 andy

02:47 what’s up man

02:50 how you doing all right all right hey

02:52 look um

02:53 i’m just over there talking to darius

02:55 and he told me that he wasn’t invited to

02:56 jessica’s party you know

02:58 i’m hoping that’s not because of me

03:01 look i’m sorry

03:03 i wish darris didn’t hear that but you

03:05 have to understand why i feel

03:06 uncomfortable like jessica being friends

03:07 no i i don’t what’s that supposed to

03:09 mean you know that’s right

03:11 i don’t wanna see it from this point

03:12 listen listen man listen just go back

03:29 this is what i’m gonna do this is what

03:30 i’m gonna do i’m gonna go over there i’m

03:31 gonna get darius i’m gonna bring him

03:32 over here and then i’ll leave so he can

03:35 enjoy himself okay i’m ready

03:36 stop [ __ ] i touch you man go be a

03:39 [ __ ] ball to your kid what the [ __ ]

03:41 did you just say to me

03:49 oh

03:58 [Music]

04:01 [Applause]

04:10 go

04:37 [Music]

04:41 don’t believe the [ __ ] people say about

04:43 me

04:47 it ain’t true

04:49 oh my god what the [ __ ] happened

04:53 hey baby you okay

04:55 okay

04:56 are you okay

05:13 [Music]

05:19 [Music]

05:29 [Music]

05:59 you ain’t making this one

06:00 this [ __ ]

06:05 darius can troopers laugh

06:09 you can’t shoot

06:11 arranged

06:12 [Music]

06:16 oh [ __ ]

06:26 oh my [ __ ] god this shit’s crazy bro

06:29 bro mike you gotta come through holy

06:31 [ __ ]

06:32 holy [ __ ] bro oh oh thanks

06:39 [Music]

06:42 you seen this video

06:46 where’d you get it from bro my friend

06:48 said to me your dad’s really good at

06:49 prison

06:51 no

06:52 [Applause]

06:54 he doesn’t let you know he didn’t

06:57 oh bro what the [ __ ] stop

07:00 no my boy real one said stop your daddy

07:02 told me so hard he died is that true

07:06 come down girl calm down calm down

07:25 stop crying

07:27 [Music]

08:04 [Music]

08:10 [Music]

08:17 [Music]

08:40 dad

08:43 dad

08:48 dad

08:52 dad

08:58 yes

09:06 there is

09:37 oh my god

09:57 [Music]

10:03 [Music]

10:22 [Music]

10:34 you

