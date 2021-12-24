Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Bruiser [Video]

Bruiser [Video]

Sundance: A young boy explores his manhood after his father fights at a bowling alley.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Darious is a young boy growing up with a sometimes harsh, demanding father. He’s a quiet, sensitive boy, but he still seeks closeness and approval from his father.

When his dad gets into a fight at a bowling alley one day, the emotional fallout sends Darious on his own internal journey of confusion and anger — one that propels him to face his propensities for violence and the limits on his power.

Directed by Miles Warren from a script co-written with Ben Medina, the short drama on the surface appears to be an intimate portrait of a father-son bond, and an examination of how violence and trauma transmit from one generation to the next. Those themes are present, but they’re explored with an artful visual style and thoughtfully sculpted use of score, sound and editing, creating a cinematic experience that is both psychologically absorbing and intellectually rich.

The film opens with grainy video footage of a fight on the street, slowed down and edited in a way that emphasizes a dissociative, almost dreamlike feeling — as if the violence were a memory or a haunting dream. This strange sense of remove persists through the film, generated through its somber, cerebral visual strategies. The film’s world is dark and gritty and the dark, muted color palette of naturalism, but it turns realism on its head with a more studied, sometimes abstract style. Shots are composed in striking but slightly skewed ways that emphasize an inherent disconnection; eyelines rarely quite meet; the score’s dissonant washes of noise create a constant atmosphere of unease.

These artistic flourishes create the headspace of a young boy who seems to exist uneasily in the world. Darious has a weighty paralyzing helplessness at times, as if he wants to disappear from the social ostracism he faces and his father’s disappointment. Actor Noble B. Whitted’s subtle, understated yet powerful performance as Darious has shades of depression to it, an emotional paralysis resulting from a world where he feels invisible and trod upon.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

His father, on the other hand, exerts his power in the form of violence, which comes out when he discovers his son hasn’t been invited to a birthday party. Actor J.D. Williams exerts a hardened anger that roils underneath the surface, along with a muted love for his son. But it’s his temper that is more volatile, and it comes out in full force during a knock-down fight at the bowling alley, shot with an eye for both savagery and absurdism. That fight goes viral, creating emotional fallout for Darious as he grapples with how to handle a rage and anger of his own.

A selection at Sundance and SXSW and Oscar-eligible as a Grand Jury Prize winner at Seattle, “Bruiser” ends on a muted note of sweetness that is more like a relief and an exhale than anything else. It’s a testament to the unease created by the maverick filmmaking — and how it interrogates ideas of manhood and violence with intelligence and understanding — that the ending doesn’t come across as the start of a new chapter. Viewers might like to hope that both father and son can take a look at how a parent’s unexamined baggage can feed into a child’s struggles. But “Bruiser” knows the work of dismantling what can be a generations-long legacy of violence is hard and painstaking, especially in a world where we remain powerless and voiceless.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
okay
00:10
[Music]
00:14
oh
00:16
[Music]
00:30
[Music]
00:35
six
00:39
seven
00:44
eight
00:48
come on
00:49
here
00:51
nine
01:03
[Music]
01:08
i had to finish that last set myself
01:12
that’s when you build the muscle
01:15
sorry don’t be sorry
01:19
look at me
01:22
there he is
01:24
people talking to you look at them
01:28
understand
01:30
you understand
01:38
you’re not even gonna look
01:45
what’s wrong
01:49
you can tell them
02:00
ain’t that jessica
02:02
let me go home
02:04
why don’t you go over there and say
02:05
hello
02:06
she doesn’t want me there oh man that’s
02:08
ridiculous why wouldn’t she want you
02:10
over there
02:14
darius
02:16
darius
02:18
what did i say what about looking at me
02:20
when i’m talking to you
02:22
why wouldn’t her dad
02:33
dad no don’t worry okay i won’t
02:35
embarrass you
02:36
dad i got this
02:43
hey andy
02:46
andy
02:47
what’s up man
02:50
how you doing all right all right hey
02:52
look um
02:53
i’m just over there talking to darius
02:55
and he told me that he wasn’t invited to
02:56
jessica’s party you know
02:58
i’m hoping that’s not because of me
03:01
look i’m sorry
03:03
i wish darris didn’t hear that but you
03:05
have to understand why i feel
03:06
uncomfortable like jessica being friends
03:07
no i i don’t what’s that supposed to
03:09
mean you know that’s right
03:11
i don’t wanna see it from this point
03:12
listen listen man listen just go back
03:29
this is what i’m gonna do this is what
03:30
i’m gonna do i’m gonna go over there i’m
03:31
gonna get darius i’m gonna bring him
03:32
over here and then i’ll leave so he can
03:35
enjoy himself okay i’m ready
03:36
stop [ __ ] i touch you man go be a
03:39
[ __ ] ball to your kid what the [ __ ]
03:41
did you just say to me
03:49
oh
03:58
[Music]
04:01
[Applause]
04:10
go
04:37
[Music]
04:41
don’t believe the [ __ ] people say about
04:43
me
04:47
it ain’t true
04:49
oh my god what the [ __ ] happened
04:53
hey baby you okay
04:55
okay
04:56
are you okay
05:13
[Music]
05:19
[Music]
05:29
[Music]
05:59
you ain’t making this one
06:00
this [ __ ]
06:05
darius can troopers laugh
06:09
you can’t shoot
06:11
arranged
06:12
[Music]
06:16
oh [ __ ]
06:26
oh my [ __ ] god this shit’s crazy bro
06:29
bro mike you gotta come through holy
06:31
[ __ ]
06:32
holy [ __ ] bro oh oh thanks
06:39
[Music]
06:42
you seen this video
06:46
where’d you get it from bro my friend
06:48
said to me your dad’s really good at
06:49
prison
06:51
no
06:52
[Applause]
06:54
he doesn’t let you know he didn’t
06:57
oh bro what the [ __ ] stop
07:00
no my boy real one said stop your daddy
07:02
told me so hard he died is that true
07:06
come down girl calm down calm down
07:25
stop crying
07:27
[Music]
08:04
[Music]
08:10
[Music]
08:17
[Music]
08:40
dad
08:43
dad
08:48
dad
08:52
dad
08:58
yes
09:06
there is
09:37
oh my god
09:57
[Music]
10:03
[Music]
10:22
[Music]
10:34
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x