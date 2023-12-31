Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / California Issues Emergency Rule to Address Silicosis Epidemic

California Issues Emergency Rule to Address Silicosis Epidemic

“A lot of them will probably die waiting. And they’re terrified.”

by

 

By Jim Morris and Leslie Berestein Rojas, Public Health Watch

A year after Public Health Watch, LAist and Univision revealed a cluster of the deadly lung disease silicosis among fabricators of artificial-stone countertops in the Los Angeles area, workplace regulators in California on Thursday approved an emergency rule meant to help quell the epidemic.

After hearing public testimony, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted unanimously to adopt the emergency temporary standard, which will require employers of fabrication workers – mostly young, Latino men – to suppress toxic silica dust with water and take other protective measures. The ultrafine dust becomes airborne and enters workers’ lungs when the countertop slabs are cut or ground. The all-too-common results: lung-scarring that continues even after exposure ends, and slow suffocation.

Among those who testified in support of the rule was Dr. Robert Harrison, chief of occupational health surveillance for the California Department of Public Health, who said the number of silicosis cases statewide had reached 100. As recently as July, the count was 77.

“This is not like anything I’ve seen in my 40-year career in occupational medicine,” said Harrison, a physician on the faculty at the University of California, San Francisco.

The emergency temporary standard, which will likely be replaced by a permanent one, allows California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA, to immediately shut down a fabrication shop, without conducting air sampling, if an inspector observes the “dry-cutting” of silica-laden countertop slabs. Among other things, it will also require:

  • The use of respiratory protection for any “high-exposure” task.
  • Exposure monitoring at least every 12 months
  • Training and written warnings in English and Spanish

According to Cal/OSHA, about 4,040 workers are employed in the state’s 808 fabrication shops. The agency estimates that “between 500 and 850 cases of silicosis will occur among these workers, and between 90 and 160 will likely die of silicosis.” It also estimates that 72 percent of the shops are out of compliance with the state’s current silica standard, which was developed with traditional industries like mining, quarrying and sandblasting in mind and includes loopholes that allow employers in artificial-stone fabrication to sidestep worker protections.

Also testifying in favor of the rule was Dr. Jane Fazio, a pulmonary physician at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley who treats silicosis patients.

“In just the last six months, I’ve witnessed a 20-something-year-old suffer through a lung transplant,” Fazio said, “an amount of suffering that many would deem unthinkable and I wouldn’t want to go through myself. I have numerous other patients in their 30s on the lung-transplant list, waiting and waiting for one of those precious organs to become available and become a match for them. But they don’t come available that often.”

Fazio added, “A lot of them will probably die waiting. And they’re terrified.”

Raphael Metzger, a lawyer in Long Beach, represents about 30 of the Southern California silicosis victims and their families in lawsuits against artificial-stone manufacturers. In an interview with LAist on Thursday, Metzger said that while the new silica regulations in principle are a “good thing,” they remain “inadequate because the artificial-stone products cannot be safely used.”

This week, the Australian government enacted a ban on such products, effective next July, making it the first nation to do so. “I think that’s what needs to be done here,” Metzger said. Los Angeles County is considering what would be the first ban in the United States.

“My fear is that just making more regulations, which [Cal/] OSHA doesn’t have the manpower to enforce anyway, is not going to solve this problem at all,” Metzger said.

Artificial stone, also known as engineered stone, contains upwards of 93% silica. Natural stone, which tends to be more expensive and harder to fabricate, contains far less. The silica content of marble is negligible, for example, and the silica content of granite ranges from 10% to 45%. The respirable silica particles that do such damage to the lungs are about 100 times smaller than a grain of ordinary sand.

Cal/OSHA estimates that the emergency temporary standard will cost California businesses $66 million over the next 10 years. But the agency says that “benefits over the same period are estimated at $603 million, not including indirect costs associated with lost wages and benefits, lost lifetime productivity, and pain and suffering.”

Leslie Berestein Rojas is immigrant communities correspondent at LAist.

This article was originally published by Public Health Watch, a nonprofit investigative news organization. Find out more at publichealthwatch.org.

***

Photo credit: Trevor Stamp

 

About Public Health Watch

Our Mission
Public Health Watch is a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative news organization that focuses on threats to America’s well-being. We illuminate weaknesses and injustices in the nation’s health infrastructure and policies, expose inequities and highlight solutions. National in scope, we collaborate with media outlets large and small and college journalism and public health programs. Our aim is to uncover truths that hold institutions and individuals accountable and to compel change.

What Is Public Health?
Public health is about the prevention of illness, injury and death. The threats to physical and mental health are wide-ranging and include air and water pollution, climate change, workplace hazards, substance abuse, lack of health insurance and violence.

The Need
The United States each year spends $3.6 trillion on health, yet less than 3 percent of that amount goes toward prevention. More than three-quarters of Americans live in states that spend less than $100 per person annually on public health and 100 times that much on medical care. The impacts of this frail (or in some cases non-existent) infrastructure fall disproportionately on people of color.
While the nation’s attention understandably is trained on COVID-19, there are many pressing issues apart from infectious disease. Seven of 10 deaths in America are caused by non-communicable illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes and substance abuse
Reporting on the root causes of health inequities requires deep expertise and exceptional persistence. We use data, documents, audio, video, graphics and powerful written narratives to connect with and elicit responses from the public, elected officials, regulators, researchers and advocates.
Reporting on solutions must accompany investigative journalism whenever possible. The public, dispirited by the pandemic and social and political divisions, should know that seemingly intractable problems can be addressed.
Our Approach
A Holistic View of Public Health
Sandro Galea, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health, speaks frequently of Blind Willie Johnson, a Texas-born gospel blues musician whose recordings were popular in the early 20th century. Poor and Black, Johnson was blinded in a domestic-violence incident when he was 7. His house burned down when he was an adult, and he lived in the ruins, sleeping on a damp bed and developing malaria, to which he succumbed at 48. “It wasn’t just malaria that killed him,” Galea says. It also was violence, substandard housing, racism, poverty and lack of access to medical care. We view public health through an expansive lens to show how such factors still contribute to needless suffering and death a century later.

Inclusion and Diversity
Public Health Watch strives to reflect our country’s diversity through the communities and topics we cover; our staffing, contributors and partners; the knowledgeable sources that we turn to for information and perspectives; our board of directors, and the memberships and programs in which we participate.

