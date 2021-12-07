Casting Shadows

On Mondays, we drop Willa off at The Lodge for day camp. One afternoon when I arrived to pick her up, the sun was at just the right angle, allowing me to capture the sign’s shadow on the wall.

Just as every object casts a shadow, every person casts a shadow—both physically and figuratively:

Physically, our silhouette against a lighter background.

Figuratively, our influence.

Our figurative shadow (influence) falls on those around us. Our words and actions affect those in our sphere of influence. In Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth I wrote, “Never underestimate the influence you have on others.”

What kind of shadow do you cast?

—

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

—

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan