CDC: Side Effects From COVID-19 Booster Are the Same as After Second Shot

A CDC study released on September 28 found that the side effects of the COVID vaccine booster shot are similar to those experienced after a second dose.

According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky,

“The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second vaccine doses and were mostly mild or moderate and short-lived.”

Side Effects of the COVID-19 Booster Shot

According to Pfizer-BioNTech/FDA clinical trial, the most common side effects after the booster shot were: pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, and chills.

Most of the side effects were reported the day after the jab. The CDC says that these side effects should be expected and are normal signs that your body is building protection.

The study finds that 79.4 percent of people reported feeling side effects after their third vaccine dose compared with 77.6 percent after the second dose.

Booster Shot Approval

According to the CDC, almost 3.4 million Americans have already received a booster vaccine since this summer when the federal health agency first approved the booster shots for immunocompromised people.

Last week, CDC recommended Pfizer boosters for the following groups of people:

Adults over age 65

Long-term care facility residents

People 18 years and older with underlying health issues such as diabetes and obesity

Adults at increased risk of Covid-19 due to their work such as healthcare workers, teachers, and grocery store employees

The CDC is still analyzing the data for Moderna and J and J and has not approved these booster shots for the general public as of now.

Everyone in my family received two doses of the Moderna vaccine. We will continue to follow all the safety precautions until we get the green light from the CDC for our Moderna booster shots.

Photo by iStockphoto

COVID Data Trackers

Per The New York Times, the U.S. is still averaging more than 2,000 COVID deaths a day.

The CDC’s vaccine tracker shows that around 185 million Americans are fully vaccinated, approximately 55.8% of the population. About 214 million people have received one dose, equal to 64.4% of the overall population.

Biden’s Plea to Unvaccinated Americans

President Biden, 78, received his booster shot on Monday and pleaded with those who have not received any vaccines at all yet to get them. Biden stated:

“So, get vaccinated. But just don’t take it from me. Listen to the voices of the unvaccinated Americans who are lying in hospital beds, taking their final breaths, saying — and, literally, we’ve seen this on television — “If only I had gotten vaccinated. If only. If only.”

“Please don’t let this become your tragedy. Get vaccinated. It can save your life. It can save the lives of those around you.”

Takeaway

Visit Vaccines.gov or text your ZIP Code to 438829–438829 to find a vaccination location near you now.

Booster shots are now available in 80,000 locations, including over 40,000 pharmacies all over the country.

