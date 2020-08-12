Change Your Narrative, Change Your Life

Some of us may spend our entire lives putting the needs of others above our own. But what happens when we define our self-worth based on how well we suppress our own needs, wants, goals, and dreams?

Monica Vandermeer chose to break this cycle within her marriage and set a powerful example of love, openness, self-acceptance, and truth for her family and loved ones.

As the host of the Front Seat – The Road Back to You podcast, she’s created a space for others to share their stories of transformation and explore the “Aha” moments when they realized it was time to make a change.

Monica’s natural ability to get right to the heart of parenting, relationships, mental and physical health, is what makes this such a special episode.

Now, more than ever, it’s important for all of us to remember that if we can change our narrative, we can change our life.

Welcome to the Own Your Truth Podcast, a show that highlights individuals who’ve embraced the dark lessons of life, and used these difficult moments as fuel for growth and success. These are the artists, entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, survivors, and thrivers who have made it to the other side of hardship with unique knowledge, and inspirational insights. I’m your host Ken Cervera, and I believe a good conversation can change your life. So if you’re curious to explore the gritty business of living your purpose, then I invite you to step into the present moment, remove the mask, and Own Your Truth.

