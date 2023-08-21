Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Cheesy Butternut Squash Casserole

Cheesy Butternut Squash Casserole

This super comforting Butternut Squash Casserole is filled with Mexican spices and some cheesy goodness for one delightful and versatile vegetarian dish certain to please the pickiest of palates! Gluten-free, with a vegan option, too!

by Leave a Comment

 

This dish is filled with warm and comforting flavors and textures for a versatile fall dish that is easy to make, and can be enjoyed a variety of ways! We like to serve this Vegetarian Butternut Squash Casserole alongside some bread or socca (as shown) for one deeply satisfying meal! For dessert, this pairs well with a sweet potato casserole.

Butternut Squash Casserole

  • Creamy, comforting and filled with rich flavors.
  • Super easy to make.
  • Made with only a handful of simple, wholesome ingredients.
  • Versatile, and can be enjoyed on its own or alongside a wide variety of dishes.
  • Vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, sugar-free and can easily be made dairy-free or vegan.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What Ingredients are Needed to Make Cheesy Butternut Squash Casserole?

  • Butternut Squash.
  • Olive oil, onion, bell pepper, garlic.
  • A special spice blend.
  • Dairy or non-dairy yogurt.
  • Dairy or non-dairy shredded cheddar cheese.
  • Salt.

Note: for full ingredients and recipe amounts scroll to the recipe card toward the bottom of this post.

How to Make Butternut Squash Casserole – Step by Step

    1. Boil or steam cubed butternut squash until tender. Place into a food processor or blender.

2. Blend until you have a smooth puree. Pour into a mixing bowl, then set aside.

3. Saute onions, bell pepper and garlic for 10 minutes.

4. Add cayenne and black pepper, then saute a few minutes longer.

5. Pour saute mixture into the butternut squash puree you set aside.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

6. Add yogurt.

7. Add spices.

8. Add cheese.

9. Stir until all is well combined.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

10. Pour into a square baking dish.

11. Top with more cheese + cilantro (and an optional bay leaf).

12. Bake and enjoy!

Top Tips for making Mexican Butternut Squash Casserole

  1. Fresh or Frozen

    Do you only have frozen squash? That works! Use approximately 4 cups of cubed squash.

  2. Store It

    This butternut squash casserole keeps in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. To reheat, simply place in a 350 F (180 C) oven until warmed throughout.

Butternut Squash Casserole – Common Recipe Questions

  1. Can I omit or replace the yogurt?

    Yes. This recipe works with both dairy and vegan yogurt (I love Nancy’s Oatmilk yogurt!), but if you would rather omit, this recipe still comes out tasty!

  2. Can I omit the cheese?

    Yes. If you would rather not use dairy or vegan cheddar, you can omit it altogether or replace it with nutritional yeast.

  3. Why the bay leaf?

    The bay adds a touch of aromatics, and makes for a prettier presentation! But, it can certainly be omitted if you prefer.

More Vegetarian Butternut Squash Recipes

Gluten-Free Butternut Squash Vegetarian Lasagna

Butternut Squash & Lentil Flatbread Pizza Crust (Gluten-Free)

Vegan Instant Pot Butternut Squash Curry (+ Stovetop Instructions)

Lentil and Butternut Squash Vegetarian Chili with Spicy Chickpea Quinoa Crackers (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Butternut Squash Vegan Ramen (Instant Pot + Stovetop)

Butternut Squash Coconut Curry Rice Noodle Soup

If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest’s “tried it” feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I’ll share it! Thank you so much! <3

📖 Recipe

Cheesy Butternut Squash Casserole (Gluten-Free, Vegan Option)

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x