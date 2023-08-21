This dish is filled with warm and comforting flavors and textures for a versatile fall dish that is easy to make, and can be enjoyed a variety of ways! We like to serve this Vegetarian Butternut Squash Casserole alongside some bread or socca (as shown) for one deeply satisfying meal! For dessert, this pairs well with a sweet potato casserole.

Butternut Squash Casserole

Creamy, comforting and filled with rich flavors.

Super easy to make.

Made with only a handful of simple, wholesome ingredients.

Versatile, and can be enjoyed on its own or alongside a wide variety of dishes.

Vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, sugar-free and can easily be made dairy-free or vegan.

What Ingredients are Needed to Make Cheesy Butternut Squash Casserole?

Butternut Squash.

Olive oil, onion, bell pepper, garlic.

A special spice blend.

Dairy or non-dairy yogurt.

Dairy or non-dairy shredded cheddar cheese.

Salt.

Note: for full ingredients and recipe amounts scroll to the recipe card toward the bottom of this post.

How to Make Butternut Squash Casserole – Step by Step

Boil or steam cubed butternut squash until tender. Place into a food processor or blender.

2. Blend until you have a smooth puree. Pour into a mixing bowl, then set aside.

3. Saute onions, bell pepper and garlic for 10 minutes.

4. Add cayenne and black pepper, then saute a few minutes longer.

5. Pour saute mixture into the butternut squash puree you set aside.

6. Add yogurt.

7. Add spices.

8. Add cheese.

9. Stir until all is well combined.

10. Pour into a square baking dish.

11. Top with more cheese + cilantro (and an optional bay leaf).

12. Bake and enjoy!

Top Tips for making Mexican Butternut Squash Casserole

Fresh or Frozen Do you only have frozen squash? That works! Use approximately 4 cups of cubed squash. Store It This butternut squash casserole keeps in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. To reheat, simply place in a 350 F (180 C) oven until warmed throughout.

Butternut Squash Casserole – Common Recipe Questions

Can I omit or replace the yogurt? Yes. This recipe works with both dairy and vegan yogurt (I love Nancy’s Oatmilk yogurt!), but if you would rather omit, this recipe still comes out tasty! Can I omit the cheese? Yes. If you would rather not use dairy or vegan cheddar, you can omit it altogether or replace it with nutritional yeast. Why the bay leaf? The bay adds a touch of aromatics, and makes for a prettier presentation! But, it can certainly be omitted if you prefer.

More Vegetarian Butternut Squash Recipes

Gluten-Free Butternut Squash Vegetarian Lasagna

Butternut Squash & Lentil Flatbread Pizza Crust (Gluten-Free)

Vegan Instant Pot Butternut Squash Curry (+ Stovetop Instructions)

Lentil and Butternut Squash Vegetarian Chili with Spicy Chickpea Quinoa Crackers (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Butternut Squash Vegan Ramen (Instant Pot + Stovetop)

Butternut Squash Coconut Curry Rice Noodle Soup

If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest’s “tried it” feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I’ll share it! Thank you so much! <3

📖 Recipe

—

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

—

Photo credit: Kristen Wood