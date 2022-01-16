I have to remind myself of this often…

It’s called ‘Christianity,’ not ‘Biblicism.’

The nature of God is specifically revealed in Jesus,

his birth, life, death, and resurrection;

not widely in the Bible.

The Bible is the cradle of Christ Jesus

the anointed one

God’s final Word.

The Bible points towards Christ.

But it includes a lot more than that.

You can find whatever god(s) you want in the Bible.

You can find a God of wrath

or indifference

or nationalism

or ethnocentrism

Etc.

But you can only find the true God

the God of Love

in Jesus the Christ.

Jesus reveals to us

what God-in-human-flesh looks like.

Jesus shows us how this God moves.

This movement is always cruciform.

Or downward.

No one escapes this downward, cruciform movement of Christ.

Not kings or queens

or paupers or princes

or sex workers or adulterers

or colonizers or tax collectors.

To even the most despised,

Jesus moves downward towards them all.

Jesus, the almighty God made flesh

kneels downward to them

in service, care, concern

and ultimately

restoration.

Without Jesus, God is an abstraction.

With abstraction comes disorientation.

So we create a legalistic God

who functions according to our will

who aligns with our worldview;

an exaggerated projection

of our egoic selves

so that we may gain control

over this hidden god.

This god doesn’t really love…

Rather, this god ‘favors’.

This god doesn’t offer grace…

Rather, this god offers reward and punishment.

When dealing with the god of abstraction,

we end up creating an idol

who looks like us

on our worst days.

Yes, we can find the God of love throughout the entire Bible-

Old Testament and New…

But Jesus brings this abstraction

into human flesh.

He is God, given a face

and hands

and feet

which become punctured

and lacerated.

On the cross, God doesn’t control.

He doesn’t snap his fingers

and make our so-called problems go away.

Rather, he knows our root problem

isn’t our assailant ‘out there’

but our assailant inside

who keeps love at bay

and projects our disdain

onto our human siblings.

This inner assailant

creates the idol gods

that we employ

to justify our wrath.

But the god

who doles out wrath on them

will always turn on us.

God, as Jesus

will not play that game

and instead,

dies to it.

It’s as if Jesus says,

”I’d rather die

than uphold this abstract punishment system in the sky

that you want me to uphold.”

When you wonder what God is up to,

how God moves,

or what God is doing…

Look to Jesus.

The lover

the redeemer

the restorer

the resurrection

the truth.

And no further.

Amen.

—

