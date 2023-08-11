Cintas Again Recognized Among “Best Places To Work for Disability Inclusion”

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has again been recognized among the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” after receiving a qualifying score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, the leading non-profit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide.

Cintas’ recognition as a “Top Scorer” as a 90 Score company on the DEI® demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to building and developing a widely diverse workforce that represents its communities across North America. Cintas has earned a “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” designation in each of the four years it has participated in DEI’s evaluation process.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion has been embedded in our company since its founding and we pride ourselves on developing a workforce that reflects the diverse communities in which our employee-partners live and serve,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. “When our employee-partners of different backgrounds and experiences come together, the resulting collaboration results in greater innovation, critical thinking and problem solving – which only betters our business.”

The 2023 DEI evaluated and measured participating companies in the following categories to determine this year’s “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity and (if applicable) Non-U.S. Operations.

Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Lizz Summers, Director of Corporate Affairs

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM

