Circular Economy — Simplified

Society is addicted to consumption.

Most of us are consuming, most of us feel good by buying things, and we need to continuously by things, consumption can’t really stop because economy can’t stop, right?

Not totally right, but maybe half right.

What if we had a new way of doing economy? What if we rethink economy?

Linear Economy

The concept of Linear Economy is easy to explain, is what we are used to.

Just like the image shows, it’s extraction, production, distribution, consumption and it ends in disposal.

Ends in disposal — that’s the problem, it shouldn’t end here, resources should have their life maximized.

Economy should have more steps.

The linear economy don’t even consider recycling, is full of waste, waste and more waste…

Circular Economy

This concept of economy don’t even consider waste. Includes recycling and a LOT MORE.

Circular Economy considers waste as a raw material out of place.

It saves resources including time and money.

Imagine you broke your phone. You could simply discard it and get another one, or you could save resources by first trying to repair and if it wasn’t possible you could sell your phone to some store that reuse the pieces and think about the new one.

There is even more to add this concept that keeps it ahead of just recycling.

The three pillars of circular economy:

Eliminate waste and pollution; Keeping products and materials in use; Regenerate natural systems.

So, Circular Economy doesn’t just focused on not making the situation worse, it’s also focused on making it better.

Benefits from a Circular Economy:

Reduces emissions of CO2;

Reduces consumption of raw materials;

Creates new labor functions

Innovation

This concept walks hand in hand with Sustainability.

There is an article from Parker Zhang from which I learned a lot on the negative side of organic food.

Hope you find this article informative and rethink the way you’re consuming our scarce resources.

Photo credit: iStock