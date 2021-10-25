Get Daily Email
Your 'Coping in Style' Cues, First Edition

Your ‘Coping in Style’ Cues, First Edition

My formula for how I keep my head above water and lessons I hope to instill in my sons.

by Leave a Comment

Alright, folks. A new feature I’ll call “Coping in Style Cues”…my formula for how I keep my head above water and lessons I hope to instill in my sons. What gives me the right to dole advice? Eh. It’s my blog.

For starters:

  1. It’s not a “conversation” if you don’t ask about the other person.
  2. Texting is not an appropriate way to apologize to a person or cancel an appointment. Call. (And then send a follow-up text.) The other person probably won’t even answer, anyway. The other person (and your reputation) is worth the effort.
  3. Eye contact and a smile (however insincere) go a long way. (Dedicated to the service industry of New York City.)
  4. You can never over-thank or over-apologize. (Well, sorry. You can, but that would have to be a seriously excessive amount. But even over-thanking or over-apologizing shows you appreciate the person you’re thanking or to whom you’re apologizing. Sorry about that. Thanks for bearing with me.)
  5. Pedestrian traffic is the same as car traffic. Don’t stop in the middle of the sidewalk when it’s crowded, don’t stop at the top of a flight of busy stairs to check your phone, and pull over on the sidewalk to finish that text. Be aware of your surroundings and help the rest of us keep flowing.
  6. You owe it to yourself to know basic news. At the very least, check out NPR’s 5-minute news updates at least once a day.
  7. Don’t watch 24-hour news. They’re just scaring you.

But help me out, y’all…what have I forgotten? What would you add?

 

Previously Published on ecknox.com

 

Shutterstock

About Gavin Lodge

Gavin Lodge is a father/writer/designer/actor trying not to fall short on all simultaneous fronts. He lives in New York City with his partner and two children and co-chairs his kids' PTA while auditioning for TV, film and Broadway. He is the founder of E.C.Knox, baby gear for stylish dads, a company empowering proud fathers who want to maintain their sense of style along with their pride in parenting.

