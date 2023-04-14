Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Costa Rica Uses Artificial Intelligence to Combat Hate Speech

Costa Rica Uses Artificial Intelligence to Combat Hate Speech

Costa Rica will be the first Central American nation to use artificial intelligence to combat hate speech and discrimination.

By Redacción Perú

Costa Rica will be the first Central American nation to use artificial intelligence to combat hate speech and discrimination.

The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy was developed with the support of the United Nations country team, according to the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica, Allegar Baiocchi.

The Costa Rican government signed an agreement with UNESCO for the strategy to use artificial intelligence with an ethical approach and to promote sustainable development and human rights, as well as to stimulate innovation.

The UN staff’s support work to combat hate speech in Costa Rica also includes the three investigations it has done on hate speech, as well as on discrimination against women and xenophobia.

The UN also works with civil society, the private sector and the authorities in identifying trends in these harmful manifestations of the social fabric.

 

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

