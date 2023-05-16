Creamy Vegetable Korma Recipe

This has been a favorite recipe of mine for years, and I’m so excited to finally be sharing it with you! Vegetable korma is a deliciously spiced dish that is most commonly associated with India, but variations of it can also be found in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Whenever I get take-out from my favorite local Indian food restaurant, veggie korma is the first thing that always comes to my mind to order. I hope you will love my subtly spicy and richly flavored take on this dish as much as we do, it is creamy comfort food at its finest!

📋 Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Only requires one pan, making clean-up a breeze.

Quick to make.

Super creamy and has a perfectly balanced blend of spices for a vegetarian korma.

Spiciness can be adjusted to preference.

Uses healthy fats and nutrient-rich vegetables.

Has a deeply warm and comforting flavor.

Naturally vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free.

🥘 Ingredients & Substitutions

Raw cashews: They add a little crunch and amazing texture, and are also rich in fiber, nutrients, heart-healthy fats, and plant protein. You can replace them with other nuts if you prefer. If you are on a nut-free diet, replacing the cashews with pumpkin seeds or hemp seeds are both delicious and healthy options.

They add a little crunch and amazing texture, and are also rich in fiber, nutrients, heart-healthy fats, and plant protein. You can replace them with other nuts if you prefer. If you are on a nut-free diet, replacing the cashews with pumpkin seeds or hemp seeds are both delicious and healthy options. Potato : Filling, and adds texture, fiber, vitamins, and nutrients.

: Filling, and adds texture, fiber, vitamins, and nutrients. Plant-based or Greek yogurt : Adds creaminess, protein, and gut-healthy live cultures.

: Adds creaminess, protein, and gut-healthy live cultures. Spices : The spices in this recipe are key to the flavor, so I wouldn’t recommend adjusting or omitting any. They give this dish its unique taste and depth of flavor.

: The spices in this recipe are key to the flavor, so I wouldn’t recommend adjusting or omitting any. They give this dish its unique taste and depth of flavor. Chili pepper : This dish is spicy but not overly so, however, if you’d like more or less spice you can modify the amount of chili pepper you use.

: This dish is spicy but not overly so, however, if you’d like more or less spice you can modify the amount of chili pepper you use. Vegetables : Bring this dish nutritious volume, vitamins, fiber, and deliciousness! You can use any veggies you prefer. Peas, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, baby corn, bell peppers, and green beans are some of my favorites.

: Bring this dish nutritious volume, vitamins, fiber, and deliciousness! You can use any veggies you prefer. Peas, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, baby corn, bell peppers, and green beans are some of my favorites. Coconut milk: Adds so much richness and flavor that balances the spice blend, and is extremely creamy and nutrient dense. If you aren’t vegan or on a dairy-free diet, you can substitute coconut milk for heavy cream if you prefer.

🔪 How-to Make

Step 1: Saute onions, chile, garlic and ginger.

Step 2: Add tomato paste, cashews, potato and spices.

Step 3: Saute a bit longer.

Step 4: Stir in coconut milk, yogurt and vegetables.

Step 5: Simmer.

Step 6: Stir in cilantro, lime juice and salt.

Step 7: Enjoy your veggie korma!

🍽 How-to Serve This Veggie Korma Recipe

This vegan korma dish looks beautiful and appetizing garnished with cilantro, and is delicious served alongside basmati rice or quinoa. Naan bread is a perfectly paired accompaniment as well. If you are not vegan, you can throw paneer cheese into the mix which is delicious, too. Vegetable korma can be the main course all on its own, or served in smaller portions with other Indian-inspired dishes.

♨️ How-to Store and Reheat

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Reheat in a skillet over medium heat until warm throughout. This makes tasty leftovers!

💭 Frequently Asked Questions

Can I omit the oil in this recipe?

Yes, you can omit if on an oil-free diet! If you aren’t vegan, you can replace the oil with ghee.

How do I adjust the spiciness of this recipe?

You can modify the spiciness of this dish to suit your tastes by omitting the chili pepper if you want less spice, or adding more if you love spice!

Where can I find the spices for this recipe?

I like to purchase them on Amazon: curry powder, garam masala, coriander, cardamom.

Can I make this recipe vegan?

Yes! This recipe is naturally vegan so if you prefer that, proceed with the oil and plant-based yogurt. Or, to add dairy you can substitute ghee for the oil, and Greek yogurt for the plant-based yogurt.

Can I use dried ginger instead of fresh?

Yes, ½ teaspoon of dried ginger will replace the freshly grated ginger just fine.

🍴Recipe Tips

You can make this veg korma recipe your own dish by using your favorite vegetables, or whatever veggies you have on hand that need to be used up!

You may notice that this recipe requires a lot of sauteing. The reason for this method is because this is how all of the flavors are pulled through and allows them to deepen and grow more complex. It’s worth it, trust me!

Do you want to make this in an electric pressure cooker? Try this delicious Instant Pot Vegetable Korma recipe.

🍲 More Delicious Indian-Inspired Recipes

Vegan Biryani

100 Vegetarian Indian Recipes

📖 Recipe

Save

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

Photo credit: iStock