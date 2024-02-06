Delegate: A New 5-Step Approach

Some leaders put weight on themselves and protect others from weight. They don’t delegate. Failure to delegate is misguided compassion or short-sighted arrogance. Maybe both.

Don’t insult people’s capacity with the ridiculous notion that work should be easy. Hard work is meaningful. Ease is unremarkable.

When you delegate:

Choose people with aspiration. Give opportunities to demonstrate ability. Avoid people who cover up failure. Are they learning from failure? Look for people with their hand up. Select people who follow through with little oversight.

A new 5-step approach to delegating:

#1. Make a long list of everything you do, the longer the better. Include everything.

#2. Cross off rare activities. If you do it once a month it doesn’t count.

#3. Choose the five essential aspects of your job from the list. You always own these five things.

#4. Examine your long list again. Cross off items that automatically get done when you do your 5 essential jobs.

#5. The remaining items on your list are opportunities to delegate.

Teach this five-step method to your managers.

10 Tips:

Put weight on others when you work late, and others go home on time. Skillful delegating is giving people opportunities to grow and feel more fulfilled by taking on new responsibilities. Assign a mission, not a task. For example, don’t assign a one-time task like polish the hall floor. Say, “Your mission is to keep this floor shiny. Everything you need is in that closet.” Explain how their new mission serves their desire to advance. Give authority to people who are 70% competent unless failure is catastrophic. When failure is catastrophic delegate to people with a proven track record. Stay available to help. Don’t hover. Lighten up as long as there’s progress. Allow time for learning and improvement. It’s not theirs until it’s not yours.

What are your tips for effective delegation?

When does delegating go wrong?

Author’s note: A person I coach taught me the five-step method I listed above.

