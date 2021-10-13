Desperate To Find You

Sometimes I ponder if it’s even a woman. Maybe I set an extremely high standard that I misjudge every person I meet and they don’t live up to what I set.
Today, I will be casual. I will open my doors to anyone that thinks of me as interesting or that I find interesting. Then, it starts from there. Who knows? There may already be someone by the door who have been waiting for years, but I just did not have the time to welcome them in my life because of my impossible standards. I have to change because I am not getting any younger.
I need to feel what real love is. I fear that I am missing out the best in this short life. I think that only when you don’t expect too much will God give you what you truly desire. But knowing this, it may seem that my intention isn’t pure because I expect that your false humility will reward me with what I think I’ll get. No. It shouldn’t be like that.
I have to find someone that complements me, and I to them. I have thought too highly of myself that anyone that I think was not as smart as me is already dumb. That’s egoistic. If in any case that I find someone who doesn’t equal me, why would I resist? It is not the only determiner in saying someone is already whole. Love should fill that gap and make both of us meet halfway because I am not the only one who think about things like that. I know I’m just talking to myself.
I believe what they say is right: “You’ll never know unless you try.”
I have been writing for half of my life. It has been one of my passions that I am holding on to. Unfortunately, I cannot join the Medium Partner Program because I am from the Philippines.
I put up a tip page for my followers and readers to chip-in and support this small passion of mine. I hope you get a chance to be part of my journey here: https://ko-fi.com/straussspeaks
I will write better. Thank you for your engagements and support!
—
This post was previously published on Medium.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock
.