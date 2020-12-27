Divorce or Adultery?

I have recently read about Princess Marthe Bibesco.

What struck me about her life was the way she, and those around her, accepted the adultery against the divorce. Guided by her mother-in-law, Martha decided to keep her marriage despite her husband wandering in different beds. This was the result, presumably, of an unsatisfactory love life, generated by Martha’s medical problems due to giving birth.

It is a known fact that at that time the princess title was so prestigious that a divorce would have brought a bad reputation on both partners.

So what did Martha do? She decided that she’s the only one in charge of her happiness, a piece of advice that I have personally experimented on my own.

To complement her husband’s affairs, Martha traveled to France, met interesting people, and became a self-made woman, worthy of the title of princess. Historians say she was a beautiful, very intelligent, and charismatic woman, that managed to attract high ranked politicians and artists of that time. She was able to grasp all the insides of the politics of the moment prior to Romania entering the alliances for the 1st World War. Later, she was one of the King’s Ferdinand I of Romania intimates, and some say that they have had a “secret” relationship about which everybody knew. At that time, King Ferdinand I of Romania was married to Queen Mary of Romania.

Even if everybody knew about the adultery, none had complained about it

It was somehow normal that people who were not getting along anymore to cheat on their partner. Doing it in plain daylight was not considered as cheating, but rather a relationship arrangement. As a result, partners had separate, personal, and individual lives, but they remained married for avoiding the troubles of a divorce.

Partnership, in this context, would be a better fitting term to define their relationship rather than marriage. These people were still regarded as Mr. and Mrs., they still administrated the household together, yet, they focused on living their lives in happiness, against all the odds. This is not to be wrongly understood here. They could have still loved each other, but their desires and expectations had changed in time.

Should you go vintage with your relationship?

According to different studies, people change almost entirely (cell-wise) every seven-year — there is a definite cycle of development when we change due to our experiences (physical and mental), but nonetheless, the switch to a new cycle between two partners may not be in sync. So what do you do then? Do you divorce every time you change and your partner isn’t? No, I hope you’re not. This approach will almost surely jeopardize you.

What should you do, otherwise? You could adapt, yes, but that would involve self-sacrifice that might not be recognized or appreciated by your partner. What then?

You can go vintage by applying the Belle Epoch lifestyle of open-relationships. Open-relationships may sound over the top for many of us because we tend to believe that love must be regarded as the foundation of any relationship.

In my opinion, love is a fuzzy term. Genuine love exists between a mother and her child and perhaps between blood-related peers. The so-said love between two unrelated individuals should be called something else: infatuation, respect, partnership, appreciation, routine, care.

I respect my husband, I am my husband’s partner, I appreciate him/her, I got used to us this way, I care about this person.

This is love in a married couple, and it should be more than enough. All of the above can transform in time.

I don’t respect him anymore, I don’t consider him as a partner, I don’t appreciate him, I am sick of us this way, I don’t care about him anymore.

There is no love in marriage. Period. I love you is such an overrated expression that we even use it nowadays instead of bye when we hang up the phone.

So, back to open-relationships. Is there any way modern society will accept that love is not what we should base our relationships on? Can we start wishing for a partnership instead of love? This should suffice for building together a family.

The hard truth is that men may not find us attractive one day

They might look around for other women, who can offer them more in terms of physical needs. This shouldn’t be equal with a lack of appreciation towards us.

A man can still respect you and care about the partnership and home you’ve built together while tending to his own needs.

What’s the deal about it? What is wrong with it? Why the drama? He might even come back home more relaxed and more willing to go the extra mile. Only to show you his appreciation for being there for him in matters that no one else could.

Society imposes ways to be and act, due to a norm. At the end of the day, you know best what works for you and what doesn’t. You must establish the boundaries, not the society, and as long as you don’t hurt someone in the process, and what you do is safe, you have the right to be happy.

Martha Bibesco did it and lived 91 years old! What do you think was her secret?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

