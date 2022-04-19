Do You Worry Excessively? Here Are Some Solutions

If you find yourself constantly anxious and don’t know how to manage it, you’re not alone. Worrying all of the time can create a lot of strain not only on your mental health but your physical wellbeing as well, which is why it’s crucial that you try to find ways to minimize it. This article will share some effective ways you can learn how to stop fretting and become a calmer and more collected individual.

Accept That Things Aren’t Always In Your Control

People who have a habit of worrying too much often do so towards things that they don’t necessarily have any control over.

The uncertainty of outcomes is definitely a driver for stress and anxiety, which can cause people to start expecting the worst possible situation.

This situation is known as catastrophizing, and individuals who do so will worry about things that have not happened and most likely won’t in the future. Nonetheless, the looming doubt, sense of precariousness, and “what-ifs” can cause the mind to go haywire.

It’s difficult to break this habit, but the only way to overcome this is to learn how to let go and accept that what happens will just happen, even if you do everything right.

Learn How To Be Uncomfortable

Similar to the advice in the previous section, it’s important to understand that uncomfortable and even distressing thoughts will pop in your head without you asking.

These are known as intrusive thoughts, and everyone experiences them from time to time, but how you respond to them will dictate how you feel.

Instead of trying to fight them off, just allow them to be what they are – thoughts. It doesn’t mean they are real or that they will come true. Usually, they’re completely harmless other than the fact that it’s caused you to worry and stress out.

One strategy you can do is to expose yourself to ideas that bother you continually, and over time, you will gradually have less of an emotional reaction as long as you don’t negatively react to them.

Seek Assistance

If chronic stress and anxiety have been a thorn in your side, it’s essential that you also reach out for help and learn how to manage stress from a professional.

Many people have a more serious underlying issue that has gone undiagnosed and is causing excessive worrying such as:

Generalized anxiety disorder

Panic disorder

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

These types of anxiety disorders often also lead to individuals feeling depressed, and therefore, major depression can also be present in individuals who suffer from uncontrolled stress. Some people may also resort to substance abuse to calm down and develop a dependency.

By getting a diagnosis from a mental health professional, you can get a treatment plan that will help manage all of your symptoms, not just excessive worrying.

While medication can temporarily help take the edge off, therapy will be essential for coping with stress in the long term. BetterHelp can get you connected to a licensed counselor or therapist who can teach you healthy ways of dealing with your worries and feel more liberated in your life.

While there is plenty you can do on your own to change your mindset, some guidance from a professional can make a tremendous difference in improving your mood and using your energy towards more productive things instead of dwelling on your worries.

Conclusion

It’s normal to be cautious, and some people naturally worry more than others, but if you find that anxiety is consuming your energy and zest for life, it’s time to take action. Hopefully, this article has shown you what steps you can take to stop worrying and focus on improving your health and happiness.

Photo Credit: iStock