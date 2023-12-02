Doing One Random Act of Kindness a Day

The man next to me at the self-checkout line at Lowe’s forgot his card. He also didn’t have cash. He needed to pay for an extension cord that was $14, and the self-checkout cashier told him the store didn’t take Apple Pay. He would need to get his wallet from home or his car to pay for it.

Rule number one of interacting with people in public, particularly in a major city like mine, is to mind your own business. And for a moment, I was going to.

But was I really going to make this man go through the inconvenience of going to his car or going home when I could just pay for the extension cord? I offered to pay for it at the line and just have the guy CashApp, Zelle, or Venmo me $14. We did that, and when I checked CashApp later in the day, he actually overpaid me $14.50.

It was a simple act of kindness I would have been glad if someone did for me. It reminded me of all the times my car would not start and a stranger would jump my car when they noticed I struggled. On one occasion, I was at our version of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and my car would not start.

It was starting to get dark, and I guess I was not in the best neighborhood, because I asked one woman if she could help, and she said “you’re in the wrong neighborhood for that.” Regardless, I asked maybe ten to 12 people in the DMV and one person eventually did offer to help me. We chatted about our mutual Christian faith and why that guided him to help strangers in need.

. . .

I think it’s not uncommon to go through the day feeling empty and hollow. We go through the motions, do the same thing every day, move from task to task and checklist item to checklist item. This is pretty much a daily routine for me and, I suspect, a lot of other people.

Sometimes, this daily routine keeps me laser-focused on the next thing to do. It blinds me from instances where I could be of service to others, instances where I can do people acts of kindness that improve their day.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ve become so focused, at times, with improving myself and staying on top of my admittedly very busy schedule that sometimes I forget relationships and kindness are the most important thing in life.

You can say we do kindness through our work or our obligations. There are a lot of kind things I do to go above and beyond for my students with disabilities and their parents, as someone who oversees the special education process.

In the past month, I have filled out hours of paperwork to get students one-on-one aides, to get students in more restrictive placements like self-contained or public separate day schools, to get students more support from our district, to make sure doctor’s notes that were not inputted as excused absences are inputted, and countless other hours of tests and reports to remove work off of my teachers’ plates. These are things I don’t necessarily have to do for students, parents, and teachers if I was committed to just doing the bare minimum for my job.

The fact is, however, this is my job. And I am very committed to my job, but I am also paid for it. I use the time I commit to my job and the resources to try and go above and beyond for students, but there are still a million ways I and my team could do more.

I believe true random acts of kindness are acts that don’t give you any transactional benefit in return. They don’t get you a job promotion, any money, or any accolades. True random acts of kindness are, by definition, an inconvenience that you could avoid entirely if you wanted, and no one would notice or think less of you as a result.

There are plenty of times we avoid helping others when we can. It’s when we act like the homeless person does not exist, or when we see someone carrying a lot of things and don’t help. I’m as guilty of these occasions as anyone else is.

But I have endeavored to do at least one random act of kindness a day, triggered by that one simple interaction at the self-checkout line.

Recently, that has manifested in driving one of my colleagues home. He does not have a license or a car, and it’s two hours of a bus ride to get home. For me, it’s a simple 20-minute drive that results in me getting home 20 minutes later. It’s not something I can do every day, especially if I have night classes, but it’s a slight inconvenience to me that saves him two hours out of his day.

I’m not saying these random acts of kindness need to be all sacrifice and martyrdom. I enjoy talking to my colleague and, you know, I do feel like a slightly better and more altruistic person for doing so, and I know it’s not the most theologically sound thinking, but I do feel like these acts help atone for all the other sins of not so great things I’ve said or done earlier in my life.

For me, one random act of kindness a day helps break me out of the loop of monotony, routine, and the hollowness that results from it. It’s a centering and almost mindfulness exercise that allows me to reframe the fact that there are more important things than daily work and task completion. Kindness is one of them.

—

This post was previously published on Publishous.

***