Don’t Chase After Sleeping Together Do This Instead

by Leave a Comment

 

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Wanting More After Sex

Before diving into the video, remember that this discussion is about the emotional aspects of sex rather than its physical aspects. If sex means something to us, we’ll naturally continue in an organic and elegant manner. Conversely, if it feels like a cost, we might approach it anxiously.

The Post-Sex Dilemma

Sex has the power to change the dynamic between individuals, sometimes leaving us feeling awkward, fearful, or regretful. How we handle the aftermath determines the energy we bring into future interactions. Let’s explore what to do after having sex when you desire more.

The Starting Point: Communicate Meaning

After sex, communication becomes key. We must convey through words, actions, and energy that sex holds significance for us. In the realm of intentional dating, we communicate whether we are to be taken seriously or lightly.

Don’t Run Away Then Expect Them to Chase

After sex, avoid distancing yourself in the hope of sparking a chase. This power play creates an unhealthy dynamic. Running away or intensifying pursuit post-sex can lead to counterproductive outcomes, rooted in the perception that sex has cost us something.

Sexual Exclusivity

If you envision a future with the person, express the desire for exclusivity early on. Continuing a physical relationship without clarifying exclusivity may establish a dynamic you don’t desire.

Be Willing to Walk Away

Should the other person express a reluctance for exclusivity, be prepared to walk away. Stick to your principles and communicate that sex is meaningful to you, requiring a progression towards exclusivity.

How to Have Those Conversations

For those seeking more guidance on initiating post-sex conversations, check out the “Momentum Texts” program. This resource offers specific ways to communicate effectively in various dating scenarios, ensuring you express yourself authentically and get the results you desire.

Remember, having conversations about the meaning of sex shouldn’t be intimidating. It’s about being honest and ensuring that the dynamics align with your values and goals.

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

