Don’t Chase After Sleeping Together Do This Instead

.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Wanting More After Sex

Before diving into the video, remember that this discussion is about the emotional aspects of sex rather than its physical aspects. If sex means something to us, we’ll naturally continue in an organic and elegant manner. Conversely, if it feels like a cost, we might approach it anxiously.

Before we delve into the video’s content, show your support by liking and subscribing to the channel. Help us reach our goal of 10 million followers!

Currently at 2.8 million followers? No worries, hit subscribe to get us to 2.8 million and beyond. Also, ring the notification bell to stay informed about the latest relationship insights that can positively impact your love life and confidence.

The Post-Sex Dilemma

Sex has the power to change the dynamic between individuals, sometimes leaving us feeling awkward, fearful, or regretful. How we handle the aftermath determines the energy we bring into future interactions. Let’s explore what to do after having sex when you desire more.

The Starting Point: Communicate Meaning

After sex, communication becomes key. We must convey through words, actions, and energy that sex holds significance for us. In the realm of intentional dating, we communicate whether we are to be taken seriously or lightly.

Don’t Run Away Then Expect Them to Chase

After sex, avoid distancing yourself in the hope of sparking a chase. This power play creates an unhealthy dynamic. Running away or intensifying pursuit post-sex can lead to counterproductive outcomes, rooted in the perception that sex has cost us something.

Sexual Exclusivity

If you envision a future with the person, express the desire for exclusivity early on. Continuing a physical relationship without clarifying exclusivity may establish a dynamic you don’t desire.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Be Willing to Walk Away

Should the other person express a reluctance for exclusivity, be prepared to walk away. Stick to your principles and communicate that sex is meaningful to you, requiring a progression towards exclusivity.

How to Have Those Conversations

For those seeking more guidance on initiating post-sex conversations, check out the “Momentum Texts” program. This resource offers specific ways to communicate effectively in various dating scenarios, ensuring you express yourself authentically and get the results you desire.

Remember, having conversations about the meaning of sex shouldn’t be intimidating. It’s about being honest and ensuring that the dynamics align with your values and goals.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Blog → https://www.howtogettheguy.com/blog/ Facebook → https://facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/thematthewh… Twitter → https://twitter.com/matthewhussey ▼ Connect with Stephen ▼ Youtube → https://bit.ly/StephenHusseyYoutube Instagram → http://bit.ly/StephenHusseyIG

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock