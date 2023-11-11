Don’t Chase After Sleeping Together Do This Instead

.
Wanting More After Sex
Before diving into the video, remember that this discussion is about the emotional aspects of sex rather than its physical aspects. If sex means something to us, we’ll naturally continue in an organic and elegant manner. Conversely, if it feels like a cost, we might approach it anxiously.
The Post-Sex Dilemma
Sex has the power to change the dynamic between individuals, sometimes leaving us feeling awkward, fearful, or regretful. How we handle the aftermath determines the energy we bring into future interactions. Let’s explore what to do after having sex when you desire more.
The Starting Point: Communicate Meaning
After sex, communication becomes key. We must convey through words, actions, and energy that sex holds significance for us. In the realm of intentional dating, we communicate whether we are to be taken seriously or lightly.
Don’t Run Away Then Expect Them to Chase
After sex, avoid distancing yourself in the hope of sparking a chase. This power play creates an unhealthy dynamic. Running away or intensifying pursuit post-sex can lead to counterproductive outcomes, rooted in the perception that sex has cost us something.
Sexual Exclusivity
If you envision a future with the person, express the desire for exclusivity early on. Continuing a physical relationship without clarifying exclusivity may establish a dynamic you don’t desire.
Be Willing to Walk Away
Should the other person express a reluctance for exclusivity, be prepared to walk away. Stick to your principles and communicate that sex is meaningful to you, requiring a progression towards exclusivity.
How to Have Those Conversations
For those seeking more guidance on initiating post-sex conversations, check out the “Momentum Texts” program. This resource offers specific ways to communicate effectively in various dating scenarios, ensuring you express yourself authentically and get the results you desire.
Remember, having conversations about the meaning of sex shouldn’t be intimidating. It’s about being honest and ensuring that the dynamics align with your values and goals.
