Don’t Just Write Everyday

Yes, we’re told to write and publish every day. But that’s not enough.

What’s the point of writing every day if the quality of your work remains poor? Do you want to stay an amateur writer your whole life?

Or would you rather improve your work?

You don’t need your articles to be perfect. In fact, perfect doesn’t necessarily gain more readers. That’s why it’s important to analyse your work.

Find out what works

When you write, let the articles sit and do its magic. After a week or a month, check the stats. See what you can learn. What’s working and what’s not?

Let’s say you get more engagement for a certain type of article. What about that particular story attracted a bigger audience?

Was it the formatting?

Was it the tone of the story?

What topic was it based on?

What tags did you use?

Was it curated?

Where did your audiences come from?

There’s a lot that goes into writing articles that resonate with people. You need to take your time and learn what your readers want.

You don’t have to change everything about your writing style to suit your readers. But you can learn what they like and find a sweet spot for your writings.

Let’s face it — writing is a full-time job.

It doesn’t matter if you’re writing on Medium or your WordPress website. Or writing a book. It takes a lot of effort to hone your craft.

And it takes time. Lots of it.

You see, I could spend an hour writing 1 to 2 short articles. That doesn’t seem time-consuming, does it? Well, I’ll spend the rest of the day editing articles, learning from my better-performing articles, and other mundane tasks.

I have to admit that my writing skills are not up to par with other top Medium writers. But I’m proud that it has improved from 2 years ago when I started writing online.

It’s been a journey and it’s far from over.

This post was previously published on Athventures and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock