Don’t Let Metrics Myopia Drive Away Your Talent

Hoboken, NJ (December 2021)—Employee engagement has been a boardroom buzzword for quite some time. We’ve long known engagement matters. Still, the unspoken “but” has always been that metrics—especially those of the performance and financial ilk—matter more. Now, with the talent shortage at a 10-year high, workplace trends expert Rick Grimaldi says the time is right for a major shift in this “metrics-first” attitude.

Grimaldi has a unique perspective, having negotiated hundreds of labor agreements and seeing firsthand what attracts and retains employees. As leverage keeps shifting toward employees, he sees companies scrambling to offer new benefits and put all sorts of expensive retention programs in place—but they’re missing the one thing they should be doing.

“As I negotiate contracts, one thing I hear all the time is that employees don’t feel cared about,” says Grimaldi, the author of FLEX: A Leader’s Guide to Staying Nimble and Mastering Transformative Change in the American Workplace (Wiley, 2021, ISBN: 978-1-119-79510-0, $28.00). “The key to winning the war for talent might be simpler than many employers realize. It’s not just about paying more. It’s about putting engagement at the center of everything.”

He says many of his clients get it. For example, the CEO of a huge corporation just flew in all of his HR VPs, from every division, and said, “I want a 180-degree change in how we engage employees, and you’re empowered to do it. Don’t be driven by the business or the operators—and if there’s a problem, come to me.”

With the explosion of technology over the past few decades, and the advent of AI, there’s been a tendency to reduce everything to just metrics. It’s easy to see how this happened, as technology is an incredibly valuable tool. But too much of a focus on tech gets in the way of making real connections. Grimaldi says employees are pushing back.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Their message to employers is this: “You’ve got these programs designed to manage us. You’re looking at the metrics and saying, ‘The data shows you’re not being productive.’ But you’re not asking us on the back end, ‘Why is that? Are you struggling? Is there something going on in your life we can help with?’ And if you’re not willing to do that, well, I don’t need to be here.”

So, in light of this growing sense of dissatisfaction, what can you do to better engage your employees? Grimaldi offers a few tactics:

Stop putting metrics front and center. It’s not that metrics aren’t important. They are. It’s that engagement matters at least as much if not more than, say, tracking and rating employee productivity and performance. And you need to show through your words and actions that you value them, that you care about them, and that you want to help them become their best selves.

“Think of this as not an ‘either/or’ but as an ‘and’ approach,” suggests Grimaldi. “You’re probably going to keep measuring. But the more intentional you can get about showing employees you care about them in meaningful ways, the better.”

Get intentional about knowing your people. Of course managers need to know employees’ goals, strengths, and other work-related factors. Hopefully that’s a given. But they should also know their birthdays, who their kids are, and where they like to go on vacation. This requires regular human connections, and they aren’t going to “just happen.” You need to put systems in place to make them happen.

“I’m seeing a resurgence of the old ‘management by walking around’ method happening even on factory floors,” notes Grimaldi. “When you schedule time to do this, and also make a point of having regular face-to-face meetings with employees that go beyond performance reviews, a lot of things will change.”

Be as flexible as possible in regard to work/life integration. Studies show Millennials and Gen Zers have a strong preference for good work/life integration, and they’ve gotten used to working this way over the past couple of years. As an employer, you may realize fully remote doesn’t work for a particular position, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work out a hybrid arrangement or that you can’t let people adjust start and stop times.

“Employers have to realize that there can’t be any more rigid rules,” says Grimaldi. “The hybrid workplace is here to stay. Of course, this has to be tempered by common sense, and it has to work for the employee and the company. Still, engaging employees means listening to their needs and making every effort to accommodate them.”

Make employee well-being a top priority. Mental health issues areno longer in the closet. They can’t be, in a time when so many have moved past stress and into trauma territory. Companies are realizing that psychological well-being impacts not just engagement, but also productivity, performance, and every aspect of culture.

“Do everything you can to promote employee well-being,” advises Grimaldi. “Keep an eye on this issue as you design benefits, career tracks, and work arrangements. And destigmatize mental health issues. It has to be okay to ask for help.”

Don’t neglect psychological safety. If employees don’t feel safe, they won’t trust, and if they don’t trust, they won’t collaborate and innovate. Also, trust is directly connected to employee willingness to give honest feedback to leaders—about what they want and need, as well as about where the problems lie that could be driving them away.

How to create psychological safety? Allow people to deliver bad news without fear of your reaction. (This may require some soul-searching on your part.) Don’t tolerate any behavior, in yourself or others, that demeans, belittles, or blames. It may help to spell out expectations for how coworkers should interact and implement a zero-tolerance policy for bullying.

Think beyond DEI. Earnestly seek to create a sense of belonging. “We know diversity and inclusion are important,” says Grimaldi. “But organizations that want to thrive go further. They work toward what DEI expert Tristan Higgins calls metaclusivity. In other words, they cultivate a true sense of belonging. Feeling that they belong is what gets people engaged and allows them to do their best work.”

Leverage generational differences in a smart way. Research shows multigenerational companies do well in terms of performance and productivity. It makes sense: A blend of different ages means you get more diverse perspectives and a synergy that gives you a competitive edge. And Grimaldi says you can also leverage the gifts of different age groups to boost engagement.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“We know young people crave development,” he says. “Well, you’ve got these seasoned employees who could share their expertise with younger ones. And reverse mentoring is a big trend now too: How better to engage younger employees than to get them involved in teaching older employees about technology or social media?”

If your company is used to thinking in terms of number of units produced, profit margins, number of errors, and other metrics, some of these ideas may seem foreign. That’s because engagement is truly a different language, says Grimaldi.

“Engagement is about emotional connections,” he says. “If leaders inside your company have no idea how to make and nurture these connections, it may be time to take a hard look at the culture you’ve created. Like it or not, if you’re to win the war on talent, there have to be some changes.”

***

About Rick Grimaldi:

Rick Grimaldi is a workplace trends expert and the author of FLEX: A Leader’s Guide to Staying Nimble and Mastering Transformative Change in the American Workplace. Rick’s unique perspective comes from his diverse career in high-ranking public service positions, as a human resources and labor relations professional for an international hi-tech company, and presently in private practice as a partner with Fisher Phillips, LLP, one of America’s preeminent management side labor and employment law firms. Day to day, Rick works with companies to help them adapt to the ever-changing business environment, achieve their workplace goals, and become better employers. Rick is an internationally recognized writer and keynote speaker, and has been selected through a peer review process as one of The Best Lawyers in America© in three of the last four years.

For more information, please visit www.rickgrimaldi.com .

About the Book:

FLEX: A Leader’s Guide to Staying Nimble and Mastering Transformative Change in the American Workplace (Wiley, 2021, ISBN: 978-1-119-79510-0, $28.00) is available from major online booksellers.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock