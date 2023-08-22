When our granddaughter has egg on her face, it’s because she’s feeding herself. And at almost one, she’s doing a fantastic job!

But the ordinary definition of “egg on your face” means to be extremely embarrassed. Usually, the embarrassment is the result of one’s own actions.

The etymology of this word isn’t known for sure, but may come from a time when circus clowns had eggs thrown at them because of their silliness, or when people threw eggs at actors who did a poor job.

When was the last time you had egg on your face?

Previously Published on Tuesdays with Laurie

