Stopped at a traffic light, I see a Honda Element in front of me with the personalized plate WATSON. I immediately deduce that it’s a shrewd nod to “Elementary my dear Watson” and give them my thumbs-up approval for their cleverness! The only thing that could have made the sight better would have been the driver smoking a Calabash pipe and wearing a Deerstalker hat.

“Elementary my dear Watson” was the explanation detective Sherlock Holmes — master of disguise — gave to Dr. Watson, his assistant, when explaining the deductions he made. In this case, elementary means “basic,” and “obvious” to Sherlock Holmes — things often overlooked, or not pieced together by others.

What is elementary to you?

A version of this post was previously published on TuesdaysWithLaurie and is republished here with permission from the author.



Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan