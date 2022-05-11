Embracing the Unknown

Monique Scott is a Law of Attraction Coach who helps single women over 40 recreate the lives they truly want.

Through guided manifestation practice, coaching, and affirmation muzic, Monique’s work is about helping her clients to shift the negative paradigms in their lives and achieve their biggest goals.

Something that she shared with me during our interview was that we can manifest something that we deeply desire only to discover that it’s no longer what we want or need.

This ability to embrace the unknown and unforeseen outcomes has informed the journey of a courageous human being who was able to find forgiveness, gratitude and healing within the most traumatic chapter of her life.

In this episode, we explore how to successfully manifest in alignment with your highest self, how to remain grounded in your spiritual journey, and how to navigate through the darkness with kindness and clarity.

—

Welcome to the Own Your Truth Podcast, a show that highlights individuals who’ve embraced the dark lessons of life, and used these difficult moments as fuel for growth and success. These are the artists, entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, survivors, and thrivers who have made it to the other side of hardship with unique knowledge, and inspirational insights. I’m your host Ken Cervera, and I believe a good conversation can change your life. So if you’re curious to explore the gritty business of living your purpose, then I invite you to step into the present moment, remove the mask, and Own Your Truth.

—

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shutterstock image