The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Real Men Feel: Ensuring Men Have A Voice [Podcast]

Real Men Feel: Ensuring Men Have A Voice [Podcast]

The gaps between masculinity and vulnerability.

by

 

It’s no secret that men have been conditioned to hide their feelings in the name of patriarchy.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #254, “Ensuring Men Have A Voice” here:

Elysia Jane Buss is a coach, speaker, equine connector, massage therapist, and men’s group facilitator. We discuss her passion of advocating for men’s rights.

“I think the really beautiful thing about me partnering in these groups of men is for them to see what a healthy role model is for dialogue with a woman.” ~ Elysia Buss

After speaking with a friend and former Marine, Elysia notices the gaps between masculinity and vulnerability. She uses this experience to build a bridge that connects the two and creates a space where all men can feel comfortable in being their authentic selves. In this episode, Elysia and Andy unpack the rationale behind the lack of support for men and uncover a world of men who desire to be open about their masculinity.

After speaking with a friend and former Marine, Elysia notices the gaps between masculinity and vulnerability. She uses this experience to build a bridge that connects the two and creates a space where all men can feel comfortable in being their authentic selves. In this episode, Elysia and Andy unpack the rationale behind the lack of support for men and uncover a world of men who desire to be open about their masculinity.

Highlights and Topics:

  • (01:05) What does it mean to be an advocate for men’s rights?
  • (08:13) How have men reacted in questioning their masculinity?
  • (10:14) How do women react when they discover you are at service to men?
  • (11:48) Where does the lack of support for men come from?
  • (12:33) In what ways does shame manifest in men?
  • (17:01) What do you wish women knew about men?
  • (24:50) As a woman, how is tapping into your masculine energy different than feminine energy?
  • (28:20) What are the benefits to having a safe space to express emotions?
  • (30:00) Is it more challenging to work with men or horses?
  • (35:20) What is the vision for Global Resources for Men?

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #254, “Ensuring Men Have A Voice” August 31, 2021

“I make the world a better place by giving people a voice and safe space to articulate.” ~ Elysia Buss

◊♦◊

Connect with Elysia:

Website: GlobalEquineAffiliates.com

Instagram: Elysiabuss

Facebook: Facebook.com/Elysia.Buss

Facebook Men’s Group: Facebook.com/groups/Globalresourcesformen

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

***

Photo by Lina Trochez on Unsplash

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by author and coach, Andy Grant.

