Real Men Feel: Ensuring Men Have A Voice [Podcast]

It’s no secret that men have been conditioned to hide their feelings in the name of patriarchy.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #254, “Ensuring Men Have A Voice” here:



Elysia Jane Buss is a coach, speaker, equine connector, massage therapist, and men’s group facilitator. We discuss her passion of advocating for men’s rights.

“I think the really beautiful thing about me partnering in these groups of men is for them to see what a healthy role model is for dialogue with a woman.” ~ Elysia Buss

It’s no secret that men have been conditioned to hide their feelings in the name of patriarchy—often leaving men feeling emotionally abandoned with no one to turn to and nowhere to channel that energy. Our guest today, Elysia, has set out to advocate for men and invite them to be their full authentic selves through Global Resources for Men.

After speaking with a friend and former Marine, Elysia notices the gaps between masculinity and vulnerability. She uses this experience to build a bridge that connects the two and creates a space where all men can feel comfortable in being their authentic selves. In this episode, Elysia and Andy unpack the rationale behind the lack of support for men and uncover a world of men who desire to be open about their masculinity.

Highlights and Topics:

(01:05) What does it mean to be an advocate for men’s rights?

(08:13) How have men reacted in questioning their masculinity?

(10:14) How do women react when they discover you are at service to men?

(11:48) Where does the lack of support for men come from?

(12:33) In what ways does shame manifest in men?

(17:01) What do you wish women knew about men?

(24:50) As a woman, how is tapping into your masculine energy different than feminine energy?

(28:20) What are the benefits to having a safe space to express emotions?

(30:00) Is it more challenging to work with men or horses?

(35:20) What is the vision for Global Resources for Men?

◊♦◊

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch Real Men Feel, #254, “Ensuring Men Have A Voice” August 31, 2021



“I make the world a better place by giving people a voice and safe space to articulate.” ~ Elysia Buss

◊♦◊

Connect with Elysia:

Website: GlobalEquineAffiliates.com

Instagram: Elysiabuss

Facebook: Facebook.com/Elysia.Buss

Facebook Men’s Group: Facebook.com/groups/Globalresourcesformen

Ready to start living your best life? Visit TheAndyGrant.com/lifeactivation

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

—

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo by Lina Trochez on Unsplash