Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Father by Law

Father by Law

A father tries to reconnect with his daughter on her wedding day.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

As the oldest film school in the U.S. — and the alma mater of filmmakers as accomplished and diverse as George Lucas, Robert Zemeckis, Ryan Coogler and Rian Johnson — USC Cinematic Arts established a reputation for skilled craftsmanship, rich community and compelling storytelling. This week we spotlight their newest generation of filmmakers, working in a wide range of genres and styles.

Liz is getting married to Eddie, and the ceremony is a lovely, intimate family affair — that is, until Liz’s estranged father Dale arrives late, interrupting the nuptials and hoping to reconnect with his daughter.

More specifically, Dale wants the father-daughter dance with Liz at the reception, despite the fact that he’s been a less than ideal paternal presence in Liz’s life lately. But Dale finds it’s not as easy as he thought to get back into his daughter’s good graces, as he begins to reckon with the choices he’s made in the past.

Writer-director Maria De Sanctis, along with writer Geoff McFarlane, have crafted an astutely observed family drama alive to the tremendous pull that love and loyalty hold in a family — and how deep-seated hurts and resentments continue to reverberate when they’re not adequately addressed.

Many family dramas rest on a foundation of excellent writing, and “Father by Law” is no different, carefully charting Dale’s efforts to be part of his family. Its script is especially skilled at juggling the shifting tensions and conflicts shimmering underneath the surface of a wide group of characters as Dale attempts to insert himself into the wedding festivities and get the dance he feels entitled to.

The storytelling — powered by the sharp eye of the directing and the deftness of the editing — captures each character’s perspective with terrific specificity, but it also manages to convey the power of a collective familial portrait, and viewers get the sense of an entire psychological and emotional ecosystem. One member’s actions have consequences that ripple out, affecting everyone else — and especially so during a high-stakes event like a wedding.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The character of Dale is the motor of the narrative, and he’s played by actor William Russ — who fans of the sitcom “Boy Meets World” will recognize as Alan Matthews — with both well-meaning love for his daughter and an inability to see beyond his own wants. As his daughter, actor Annie Clark is able to embody a pain going back to childhood that is genuine and heartbreaking when it finally comes out. It’s only when he’s confronted with his daughter at his lowest point when Dale begins to understand the real meaning of being a parent: a deep desire for their children to be happy… even if it means setting their own desires aside. As he sifts through this personal revelation, he begins to understand and reconnect with the meaning of parenthood and is able to put those realizations into action.

Ending on a series of notes both sweet and quietly wrenching, “Father by Law” is heartwarming, but it comes by its warmer feelings by being honest about the pain. Minimizing the pain of others or making excuses to cover up feelings of sadness, shame and inadequacy are stop-gap behaviors that may make us feel better in the moment, but come at the expense of affection and trust — especially when it concerns the children we’re expected to love and guide to adulthood.

Yet, as “Father by Law” shows, it is never too late to make amends, and get our most important relationships on the right track — especially when we have genuine compassion for those we affect and true courage to look at ourselves.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
dearly beloved friends and family we are
00:05
gathered here today to celebrate the
00:08
union of Liz in Eddie bring their time
00:27
together hello you didn’t walk her down
01:07
the aisle
01:14
by the power vested in me by the state
01:17
of California I now pronounce you
01:19
husband and wife
01:21
you may now kiss the bride
01:28
[Applause]
01:30
[Music]
01:35
[Applause]
01:48
[Music]
02:05
buddy I’m so sorry but you know wasn’t
02:09
wasn’t my fault I didn’t know didn’t
02:11
know what my wedding let’s just say I’m
02:16
really sorry but hey I got here in time
02:19
for the main event
02:21
mm-hmm what the open bar Oh No the
02:26
father-daughter dance I do know it’s
02:29
good a drink you’re thirsty oh no no I’m
02:30
right I’m right right you and me I’m
02:35
doing the dance with Steve Steve you’re
02:39
dancing with Steve well that’s that’s
02:43
not biologically possible because it’s a
02:45
father-daughter dance not a thought stop
02:48
okay stop water you just got here and
02:51
you’re aren’t doing that we want how did
02:54
you think that’s how this is gonna go
02:55
I didn’t even think you were coming let
02:57
alone dancing with me Steve and I’ve
02:59
been rehearsing for months yeah Steve
03:01
needs a lot of rehearsal all right guys
03:04
let’s just figure this out later
03:06
no Liz Liz come on
03:31
hmm
03:36
nice hair
03:38
my suit you listen while we’re alone can
03:45
I ask you something I suppose so
03:49
did you have anything to do with me not
03:51
getting an invitation mm-hmm
03:58
what the hell I know it was wrong I’m
04:04
sorry I didn’t send you an invitation
04:06
[Music]
04:07
all right okay I let it be water under
04:13
the bridge if you tell Steve to piss off
04:17
and let me dance with my daughter this
04:18
is exactly what I’m talking about what
04:20
is that supposed to you if you could
04:23
just be present in our child’s life
04:26
maybe you wouldn’t have to depend on an
04:28
invitation to know when your daughters
04:30
getting married oh fuck off howling you
04:31
know I’m working all the time just to
04:32
pay the alimony and your hair looks like
04:34
shit okay cuz you are an hour late
04:50
wedding was today
04:52
as soon as you called me I dropped
04:53
everything I came running over here how
04:55
was told me that she put you on the
04:57
invite was that I mean yeah who would
04:59
dressed the envelopes oh yeah yeah that
05:06
is definitely some shit she would do all
05:11
right look
05:12
promise me you won’t tell this think I’m
05:14
gonna let that uncoordinated prick Steve
05:16
take away my moment because I didn’t do
05:19
anything wrong okay left it I understand
05:21
that yeah no I get it
05:22
you did nothing wrong okay let her come
05:24
to you I maybe maybe she’ll dance with
05:27
both of you yeah
05:33
well no yeah Dale Dale is it Lizzie
05:52
Jamaica and I have a moment what I just
05:56
want to apologize if I’ve been a little
06:01
well look I just want to give you this
06:08
thanks put it on the gift table hey
06:11
please pray about what but dance gotta
06:21
let that go
06:33
[Music]
06:58
[Music]
07:03
talk to you for second
07:16
are you here I mean you show up late
07:22
do I have an excuse for this leg I don’t
07:24
want to hear an excuse it doesn’t matter
07:25
okay you have an excuse for everything
07:27
my birthday’s for my graduations even
07:30
the prom right there you’re not gonna
07:32
bring up the prom
08:11
tell me what to do
08:22
you want me to get Eddie
08:46
seriously down
09:02
Oh
09:14
steve-o I do
09:20
Helen just asked me to UM write a speech
09:24
I don’t know if I can do it this short
09:25
notice that’s tough
09:31
yeah yeah
09:44
hey you’re really quick with your words
09:55
and would you help me sure yeah
10:04
while I’m at it don’t teach you how to
10:06
dance to Dale I know I want to enjoy the
10:13
day like I do all right what do you got
10:25
so far
10:26
all right that’s all I wanted to say a
10:31
few words about my stepdaughter lives
10:35
who I love very much
10:36
and Eddie who’s like the stepson that
10:41
I’ve never had go on no no that’s it
10:51
that’s it
10:52
oh shit I’m screwed huh ah what would
10:56
you say how about you say something like
11:03
about Eddie
11:05
and he already fits into the family fits
11:08
like a well-worn glove and Liz what can
11:15
I say about lids
11:22
and Lizzie what do you say about Lizzie
11:28
I mean I know for me that I’m very
11:30
fortunate to have been able to be there
11:32
for so many birthday parties graduations
11:34
and yes even the prom soon you’re gonna
11:42
be having your own family and I just
11:45
want you to know that my goddamn plan on
11:47
being at every single family moment
11:49
Eddie helped me put together something –
11:53
well let’s just see it he is there he is
12:01
I see that big smile can you smile to
12:04
the camera
12:05
you’re almost prettier than your mother
12:07
actually are pretty good on you mom
12:09
don’t tell her don’t tell me I love you
12:12
I love you so much
12:14
movie time hey let’s see one of those
12:18
turns what do you call it oh yeah let’s
12:22
see one of those in your new ballet
12:23
shoes we’re running really late for
12:29
practice so we have to go
12:36
will you take some pictures and I’ll do
12:38
the video okay all right look the future
12:40
prom king and queen
12:41
[Laughter]
13:02
[Applause]
13:06
[Laughter]
13:40
okay everyone put your hands together
13:42
it’s time for the father-daughter dance
13:47
[Applause]
14:06
[Music]
14:36
ah not what you expected I guess you
14:42
could say that Danson looked pretty good
14:47
yeah I don’t think those lessons did
14:50
anything look I hope you can forgive me
15:00
how I behave today God knows a million
15:04
other things I am sorry
15:11
I know
15:17
well
15:19
get in there it’s your day go party
15:32
[Applause]
15:36
[Music]
15:43
[Music]
16:07
[Music]
17:23
[Music]
17:32
[Music]
17:46
[Music]
17:58
[Music]
18:00
you
18:00
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x