By Omeleto

.

.

As the oldest film school in the U.S. — and the alma mater of filmmakers as accomplished and diverse as George Lucas, Robert Zemeckis, Ryan Coogler and Rian Johnson — USC Cinematic Arts established a reputation for skilled craftsmanship, rich community and compelling storytelling. This week we spotlight their newest generation of filmmakers, working in a wide range of genres and styles.

Liz is getting married to Eddie, and the ceremony is a lovely, intimate family affair — that is, until Liz’s estranged father Dale arrives late, interrupting the nuptials and hoping to reconnect with his daughter.

More specifically, Dale wants the father-daughter dance with Liz at the reception, despite the fact that he’s been a less than ideal paternal presence in Liz’s life lately. But Dale finds it’s not as easy as he thought to get back into his daughter’s good graces, as he begins to reckon with the choices he’s made in the past.

Writer-director Maria De Sanctis, along with writer Geoff McFarlane, have crafted an astutely observed family drama alive to the tremendous pull that love and loyalty hold in a family — and how deep-seated hurts and resentments continue to reverberate when they’re not adequately addressed.

Many family dramas rest on a foundation of excellent writing, and “Father by Law” is no different, carefully charting Dale’s efforts to be part of his family. Its script is especially skilled at juggling the shifting tensions and conflicts shimmering underneath the surface of a wide group of characters as Dale attempts to insert himself into the wedding festivities and get the dance he feels entitled to.

The storytelling — powered by the sharp eye of the directing and the deftness of the editing — captures each character’s perspective with terrific specificity, but it also manages to convey the power of a collective familial portrait, and viewers get the sense of an entire psychological and emotional ecosystem. One member’s actions have consequences that ripple out, affecting everyone else — and especially so during a high-stakes event like a wedding.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The character of Dale is the motor of the narrative, and he’s played by actor William Russ — who fans of the sitcom “Boy Meets World” will recognize as Alan Matthews — with both well-meaning love for his daughter and an inability to see beyond his own wants. As his daughter, actor Annie Clark is able to embody a pain going back to childhood that is genuine and heartbreaking when it finally comes out. It’s only when he’s confronted with his daughter at his lowest point when Dale begins to understand the real meaning of being a parent: a deep desire for their children to be happy… even if it means setting their own desires aside. As he sifts through this personal revelation, he begins to understand and reconnect with the meaning of parenthood and is able to put those realizations into action.

Ending on a series of notes both sweet and quietly wrenching, “Father by Law” is heartwarming, but it comes by its warmer feelings by being honest about the pain. Minimizing the pain of others or making excuses to cover up feelings of sadness, shame and inadequacy are stop-gap behaviors that may make us feel better in the moment, but come at the expense of affection and trust — especially when it concerns the children we’re expected to love and guide to adulthood.

Yet, as “Father by Law” shows, it is never too late to make amends, and get our most important relationships on the right track — especially when we have genuine compassion for those we affect and true courage to look at ourselves.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 dearly beloved friends and family we are

00:05 gathered here today to celebrate the

00:08 union of Liz in Eddie bring their time

00:27 together hello you didn’t walk her down

01:07 the aisle

01:14 by the power vested in me by the state

01:17 of California I now pronounce you

01:19 husband and wife

01:21 you may now kiss the bride

01:28 [Applause]

01:30 [Music]

01:35 [Applause]

01:48 [Music]

02:05 buddy I’m so sorry but you know wasn’t

02:09 wasn’t my fault I didn’t know didn’t

02:11 know what my wedding let’s just say I’m

02:16 really sorry but hey I got here in time

02:19 for the main event

02:21 mm-hmm what the open bar Oh No the

02:26 father-daughter dance I do know it’s

02:29 good a drink you’re thirsty oh no no I’m

02:30 right I’m right right you and me I’m

02:35 doing the dance with Steve Steve you’re

02:39 dancing with Steve well that’s that’s

02:43 not biologically possible because it’s a

02:45 father-daughter dance not a thought stop

02:48 okay stop water you just got here and

02:51 you’re aren’t doing that we want how did

02:54 you think that’s how this is gonna go

02:55 I didn’t even think you were coming let

02:57 alone dancing with me Steve and I’ve

02:59 been rehearsing for months yeah Steve

03:01 needs a lot of rehearsal all right guys

03:04 let’s just figure this out later

03:06 no Liz Liz come on

03:31 hmm

03:36 nice hair

03:38 my suit you listen while we’re alone can

03:45 I ask you something I suppose so

03:49 did you have anything to do with me not

03:51 getting an invitation mm-hmm

03:58 what the hell I know it was wrong I’m

04:04 sorry I didn’t send you an invitation

04:06 [Music]

04:07 all right okay I let it be water under

04:13 the bridge if you tell Steve to piss off

04:17 and let me dance with my daughter this

04:18 is exactly what I’m talking about what

04:20 is that supposed to you if you could

04:23 just be present in our child’s life

04:26 maybe you wouldn’t have to depend on an

04:28 invitation to know when your daughters

04:30 getting married oh fuck off howling you

04:31 know I’m working all the time just to

04:32 pay the alimony and your hair looks like

04:34 shit okay cuz you are an hour late

04:50 wedding was today

04:52 as soon as you called me I dropped

04:53 everything I came running over here how

04:55 was told me that she put you on the

04:57 invite was that I mean yeah who would

04:59 dressed the envelopes oh yeah yeah that

05:06 is definitely some shit she would do all

05:11 right look

05:12 promise me you won’t tell this think I’m

05:14 gonna let that uncoordinated prick Steve

05:16 take away my moment because I didn’t do

05:19 anything wrong okay left it I understand

05:21 that yeah no I get it

05:22 you did nothing wrong okay let her come

05:24 to you I maybe maybe she’ll dance with

05:27 both of you yeah

05:33 well no yeah Dale Dale is it Lizzie

05:52 Jamaica and I have a moment what I just

05:56 want to apologize if I’ve been a little

06:01 well look I just want to give you this

06:08 thanks put it on the gift table hey

06:11 please pray about what but dance gotta

06:21 let that go

06:33 [Music]

06:58 [Music]

07:03 talk to you for second

07:16 are you here I mean you show up late

07:22 do I have an excuse for this leg I don’t

07:24 want to hear an excuse it doesn’t matter

07:25 okay you have an excuse for everything

07:27 my birthday’s for my graduations even

07:30 the prom right there you’re not gonna

07:32 bring up the prom

08:11 tell me what to do

08:22 you want me to get Eddie

08:46 seriously down

09:02 Oh

09:14 steve-o I do

09:20 Helen just asked me to UM write a speech

09:24 I don’t know if I can do it this short

09:25 notice that’s tough

09:31 yeah yeah

09:44 hey you’re really quick with your words

09:55 and would you help me sure yeah

10:04 while I’m at it don’t teach you how to

10:06 dance to Dale I know I want to enjoy the

10:13 day like I do all right what do you got

10:25 so far

10:26 all right that’s all I wanted to say a

10:31 few words about my stepdaughter lives

10:35 who I love very much

10:36 and Eddie who’s like the stepson that

10:41 I’ve never had go on no no that’s it

10:51 that’s it

10:52 oh shit I’m screwed huh ah what would

10:56 you say how about you say something like

11:03 about Eddie

11:05 and he already fits into the family fits

11:08 like a well-worn glove and Liz what can

11:15 I say about lids

11:22 and Lizzie what do you say about Lizzie

11:28 I mean I know for me that I’m very

11:30 fortunate to have been able to be there

11:32 for so many birthday parties graduations

11:34 and yes even the prom soon you’re gonna

11:42 be having your own family and I just

11:45 want you to know that my goddamn plan on

11:47 being at every single family moment

11:49 Eddie helped me put together something –

11:53 well let’s just see it he is there he is

12:01 I see that big smile can you smile to

12:04 the camera

12:05 you’re almost prettier than your mother

12:07 actually are pretty good on you mom

12:09 don’t tell her don’t tell me I love you

12:12 I love you so much

12:14 movie time hey let’s see one of those

12:18 turns what do you call it oh yeah let’s

12:22 see one of those in your new ballet

12:23 shoes we’re running really late for

12:29 practice so we have to go

12:36 will you take some pictures and I’ll do

12:38 the video okay all right look the future

12:40 prom king and queen

12:41 [Laughter]

13:02 [Applause]

13:06 [Laughter]

13:40 okay everyone put your hands together

13:42 it’s time for the father-daughter dance

13:47 [Applause]

14:06 [Music]

14:36 ah not what you expected I guess you

14:42 could say that Danson looked pretty good

14:47 yeah I don’t think those lessons did

14:50 anything look I hope you can forgive me

15:00 how I behave today God knows a million

15:04 other things I am sorry

15:11 I know

15:17 well

15:19 get in there it’s your day go party

15:32 [Applause]

15:36 [Music]

15:43 [Music]

16:07 [Music]

17:23 [Music]

17:32 [Music]

17:46 [Music]

17:58 [Music]

18:00 you

18:00 [Music]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video