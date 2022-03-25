Feeling Work vs Self Pity

In this episode, Joe dives into the topic of feelings, thoughts, and self-pity. See how emotions take you over and how you should just let thoughts just “be.” Learn how self-pity can actually be a good thing in your grieving process.

Find out how going deeper into your pain can eventually lead you to greater joy in life. Learn to expose yourself to your fears and learn how to make them part of your daily existence. Dealing with situations that can lead to rejection makes everyone uncomfortable, and the natural reaction is to try to avoid it. Joes’ response to that is to face it head-on and put in the work to turn your nervous system down to become more comfortable with these scenarios….scenarios that are currently destroying your peace!

Finally, hear how re-living those negative experiences in your mind will allow you to become stronger!

Joe Ryan has been on a lifelong journey of overcoming trauma, shame, and the demons that plague him from his childhood. He has turned his mission outward, helping other people to conquer their traumatic pasts. Through his podcast ‘It’s Not You; It’s Your Trauma’ and one on one coaching.

Joe is paving the way for people to heal. He is baring his soul publicly to extend a hand to people who might feel stuck or frozen in their healing journeys. There are coaches out there who strive to do the same, but what sets Joe apart is that his voice embodies such compassion and warmth; when you hear it, it permits you to feel whatever you need to feel to progress on your emotional journey.

Father of two…

I take pictures, write, and obsess.

You can find me bouncing around New York City or by a lakeside fire. I was on a Pearl Jam kick, now starting my day with The Revivalists

It’s Not You, It’s Your Trauma Podcast- Trauma, PTSD, Abuse, Anxiety & Recovery – with Joe Ryan

Real, genuine, vulnerable, and honest talk. There are no quick fixes from trauma, abuse, addiction, PSTD, or anxiety. Knowing what happened to you is only part of the process, we have to relive the feelings, emotions, and scenes we avoid. When we stop blaming, making excuses and take responsibility for our own emotions, that’s the start of moving from victim to surviving, from surviving to survivor and finally to thriving and teaching.

