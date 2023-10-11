FIFA President Gianni Infantino Announces Historic Celebrations for FIFA World Cup 2030

In a historic announcement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his gratitude to the six continental confederations for their unanimous agreement on celebrating the centenary of the FIFA World Cup in the most extraordinary way possible. The FIFA Council, representing the global football community, united behind this momentous decision.

The centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup, first held in Uruguay in 1930, will be celebrated in a grand manner. South America will take center stage as three of its nations — Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay — will jointly organize matches for the FIFA World Cup 2030. To pay homage to the tournament’s origins, the opening match will be held at Montevideo’s legendary Estádio Centenário, where the inaugural World Cup match was played.

In a unanimous decision that resonates with unity and inclusivity, the FIFA Council selected the joint bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain as the exclusive candidate to host the FIFA World Cup 2030. This bid transcends borders and continents, bringing together Africa and Europe to create a unique blend of cultural diversity and harmony.

The selection of this joint bid sends a powerful message of peace, tolerance, and inclusion. It highlights football’s role as a global unifier, fostering understanding and camaraderie among nations. The FIFA World Cup has always been more than just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of humanity’s shared love for the beautiful game.

The FIFA World Cup 2030 will mark a truly global occasion, with a footprint spanning three continents — Africa, Europe, and South America — and involving six countries — Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay. The tournament will not only honor the centenary of this iconic competition but will also stand as a testament to the unifying power of football.

In a world often marked by divisions, FIFA and football have once again proven their ability to bring people together. The confederations put aside individual interests to prioritize the greater good of the footballing community. This decision embodies the essence of FIFA — to unite everyone, everywhere.

“Football truly unites the world, transcending boundaries and barriers”.

As we look ahead to 2030, we anticipate a jubilant celebration of football, culture, and friendship. The FIFA World Cup will continue to serve as a beacon of hope, showcasing the beauty of diversity and the importance of global cooperation. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of FIFA and its confederations, the world can look forward to a truly memorable centenary edition of the world’s most beloved sporting event. Football, once again, proves that it has the power to unite and inspire.

Photo credit: Fauzan Saari on Unsplash