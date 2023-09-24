Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Fight for Your Children, Not Over Them

Fight for Your Children, Not Over Them

If you have children, you don’t really get divorced. You are still tied together as long as one of your children is alive.

by Leave a Comment

Children ought not to be victims of the choices adults make for them

 

Wade Horn

A few posts ago I was talking about a friend of a friend whose wife had been to see a lawyer about ending their marriage. My friend said that if it had been his wife, he would end the marriage right then.

I wasn’t surprised when my friend shared that he was going to court this morning to support his friend. The wife took their two children, aged 5 and 2, and moved into an apartment. There have been dueling restraining orders, accusations of domestic abuse, and more. In other words, a hot mess.

Unfortunately, this is only a slightly exaggerated version of what happens with far too many couples. And the children are the losers.

It’s a common belief that children are resilient and recover just fine from divorce. As a child of one myself, I respectfully disagree. Especially when one or both of the parents are angry and/or vengeful.

If you have children, you don’t really get divorced. You are still tied together as long as one of your children is alive.

And if all you have to fight about is your kids, they become your hostages.

I still remember one of my earliest clients. She was brought to me as a 5-year-old suffering from anxiety. Of course, she was. She was the figurative rope in her divorced parents tug of war. She was taught to lie because she knew she could never say positive things about either parent to the other.

I couldn’t really give her any tools to escape the situation.

I ran into her grandfather about fifteen years after she was my client. He was talking about his granddaughter getting married. I mentioned my client’s name. He said, “No, another granddaughter. The one you knew is a mess.”

She never stood a chance.

As a parent, you are your child’s first teacher of relationships. You may think they don’t know about the fights or the distancing or the dislike. But they absorb it like the air they breathe. They don’t fully understand it, but they integrate it. And many, me included, feel it’s their fault.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These feelings and experiences shape their future relationships.  And the legacy of divorce goes on.

And evidence shows that children do better when they grow up in stable, two-parent families.

But you can stop it. You can take responsibility for keeping your marriage on track and your family together.

But don’t wait too long. Don’t be in denial that it could never happen because things “aren’t that bad”.

Because you can either fight for your children or fight over them.

 

Previously Published on The Hero Husband Project

 

iStock image

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares’ mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to having men be included, respected, and loved as husbands and fathers. She is a Marriage Coach and Communications Consultant in the Raleigh, NC area. You can learn more at www.theherohusbandproject.com or join the Good Guys, Great Husbands Facebook group. Her free Get More Connection and Intimacy Roadmap is waiting for you!

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x