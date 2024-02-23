Fitness Providing Me a Fighting Chance

“Oh my goodness, Donavan, way to go,” Tyrone, the trainer at Anytime Fitness yelled. I’d kicked off my workout by doing something different. I’d leaped into the air and landed on the box. By God’s grace, the biggest Klutz in Montgomery County didn’t come crashing down.

For once in my life, I wasn’t looking for attention. I just want to keep my head down, leave everyone alone, and get to the elliptical. I only hoped for an endorphin rush during lunchtime cardio.

I’m a middle-aged American man with a vivid imagination. In 2007, I participated in three or four spinning classes a week. And then a mademoiselle from the Midwest walked into the gym one day. She possessed the stick-straight posture of a ballerina from one of America’s most reputable dance groups like Joffrey or the American Ballet Theater. After our initial conversation, she encouraged me to try yoga. Pain from all the indoor cycling soon overcomes any hesitation regarding Hindu deities, burning incense, and chanting “OM.”

I participated in all of this insanity, and it felt amazing. Yet sometimes life gets in the way of fun. The instructors I admired moved on, and the gym, which also served as a community space, closed. I found another gym, but it did not have the same energy and camaraderie.

Then the pandemic hit, and gyms became off-limits. Being cooped up at home was an opportunity to eat everything in my way. Now I’m getting back on the right track, but my body is putting up a fight.

My ability to get and up go abandoned me years ago. These days, I’m much closer to an AARP membership than to my college graduation. My lower back is sore, and I question my ability to recover from any rigorous activity.

Please don’t talk to me about heart and hustle. All the determination in the world doesn’t matter when your body betrays you. Why can’t humans hibernate during winter like other mammals, like grizzly bears and hedgehogs?

Life consists of relentless twists and turns. Unfortunately, it does not care if I fail or flourish. While a secret afternoon rendezvous with my mistress the mattress sounds pretty good, I must get to the gym. Father Time remains undefeated.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, my inner Charlie Brown wants me to keep trying to maintain my fitness routine. I’m in the Autumn of life. In 2007, my father lost his battle with Prostate Cancer. He died at the age of 59, which is way too young. I must keep moving. Fitness provides me with a fighting chance. The most important thing is to become an active participant in life for those friends and family who matter so much to me.

—

iStock image