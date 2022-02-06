Five Mindsets That Prove You Are Ready To Be In a Committed Relationship

Are you wondering if you are at the point in your life where you should start looking for something serious? If so, you are not alone.

After going through some traumatic breakups, I wondered if starting a relationship just because I wanted one was really the best idea.

However, since there is no specific age, milestone or turning point that can clearly indicate when we should be in a serious relationship, it is important to know what that kind of connection with another person really means.

In the simplest sense, a serious relationship is one in which you are fully committed to your partner.

Where you are totally open and honest with each other, you trust each other deeply. And you are on the same page, not only in terms of their values and ethics but also in terms of your future together.

Being ready for a relationship is more than just wanting one.

Anyone can wish to be in a relationship, but unless you’re fully ready to take on the responsibilities of a committed partner, it probably won’t end well.

So, If you are not sure if you are ready to get serious in a new relationship, here are some signs to clear your doubt.

1. You know yourself and what you want

Starting a relationship, more than anything requires knowing yourself, knowing what you want, and knowing that you are not guaranteed to get what you want.

But you are ready to walk away if the relationship goes south for the sake of your peace of mind and self-respect.

2. You are at peace with your past

Like the saying, the past should remain in the past. I do agree to this phrase to some extent. But what is more acceptable is knowing the past thought you a lesson you would not repeat in subsequent relationships.

So, when you have arrived at a place where the past no longer interferes with your emotional well-being, then you a truly ready to begin a committed partnership.

3. You are not terrified to spend the rest of your life with someone

Most people enter a new relationship for the purpose of escaping loneliness. But when they face the first obstacle, they run in the opposite direction.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you are ready for a serious relationship, you will accept your and your partner’s imperfections. You will be prepared to face any challenges together.

4. You won’t depend on your significant other to be happy

One of the signs of being ready for a relationship is being fully into someone. You find yourself needing their attention to a point you feel incomplete without them.

However, when your sole source of happiness is your partner, you will lose that joy when they hurt you.

Self-love is key to establishing and maintaining healthy bonds. If you are comfortable spending time by yourself, you enjoy your own company, you are happy being single, and do not need others to feel fulfilled, that’s a sign you are emotionally ready to commit to your relationship.

5. You make time to bond with people

Maintaining a serious relationship requires time and effort. If you are too busy to spend quality time with someone else, you aren’t ready.

Once you can see beyond your personal desires and needs to do what makes your partner happy, your heart is in the right direction. It is a sign you are ready to move from “me” to “we.”

Parting words

Most people enter into a committed relationship with the misconception that it works without hard work or that it will make them happy.

While relationships can often make your life better, they aren’t incapable of solving deeper emotional problems.

So before you get involved with someone, make sure you have enough time, energy, and dedication to invest in the relationship.

Your level of readiness is determined by your willingness to create and maintain an emotional bond with someone else.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock