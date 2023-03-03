Five Non-fiction Formatting Types

There are many different formats we can use when it comes to writing Fiction and Non-Fiction but there are 5 main formats you should know about as a writer of Non-Fiction.

Hilary addresses why you need to understand what formula you will apply before you start typing anything. The 5 formats that will be discussed are listed below:

The Blockbuster– Your story starts with a bang- immediately exciting filled with a Pit and a Peak

Chronological– Picking a series of events that lead in order

Half and Half– Memoir at the beginning of the book- get in touch with your gut

Story-Driven- Simple and easy to flow with no preamble- Upfront about the takeaways

Business Textbook- Using Academic nature and emphasizing readers through the use of storytelling, case histories, etc. This format isn’t commonly used.

Connect With Hilary:

Book

LinkedIn

Website

Got questions or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host Hilary Jastram for guidance here →Let’s Connect!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

See you on the next episode!

Support Write Effing Now by Becoming a Donor.

Subscribe to Write Effing Now on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

—

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com