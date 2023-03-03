Five Non-fiction Formatting Types

There are many different formats we can use when it comes to writing Fiction and Non-Fiction but there are 5 main formats you should know about as a writer of Non-Fiction.
Hilary addresses why you need to understand what formula you will apply before you start typing anything. The 5 formats that will be discussed are listed below:
- The Blockbuster– Your story starts with a bang- immediately exciting filled with a Pit and a Peak
- Chronological– Picking a series of events that lead in order
- Half and Half– Memoir at the beginning of the book- get in touch with your gut
- Story-Driven- Simple and easy to flow with no preamble- Upfront about the takeaways
- Business Textbook- Using Academic nature and emphasizing readers through the use of storytelling, case histories, etc. This format isn’t commonly used.
