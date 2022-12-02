Five Ways To Alleviate Your Anxiety

As a BetterHelp affiliate, we may receive compensation from BetterHelp if you purchase products or services through the links provided.

There are many reasons we should prioritize our mental health, specifically, taking care of our anxiety. Anxiety can potentially cause problems in our daily life and lead to more severe mental health disorders.

For example, an anxious teenager may have anxiety that could escalate to substance abuse or chronic pain if not addressed properly. Taking charge of your mental health can help you prevent future concerns and heartache.

Learn the following five ways to alleviate anxiety symptoms in order to improve your overall health. Also, find out how a mental health chat and professional assistance can benefit your healing journey.

Mental Health Chat

A mental health chat is an online resource for individuals who wish to talk to a mental health professional. Many mental health chats advertise 24/7 availability. With this online platform, you can speak to someone as soon as you feel anxious.

With this immediate access, you don’t have to wait for a therapy appointment or a later time. People can access help immediately. You can also utilize the mental health hotline in a similar way. Talking to someone can help you find relief quickly.

Keeping a Journal

Anxiety is often the feeling of worry about an unforeseen circumstance or event. When someone feels anxious, they typically feel uneasy about something in life. In order to address this unrest, consider keeping a journal!

A journal is a great asset for those who can’t keep track of their emotions and thoughts. Many anxious individuals journal thoughts that overwhelm them, emotions they may not understand, and things that bring them joy. By keeping a journal, you can better understand yourself and practice finding the joy in your worries.

Regular Exercise and Nourishing Your Body

Another way to alleviate feelings of anxiety is by regularly exercising and nourishing your body. Regular exercise can provide you with the proper brain chemicals that fight off stress and sadness. When you exercise, you are pumping “feel-good” chemicals into your body.

Likewise, eating nutritious food can also influence your emotions and thoughts. Foods with high sugar content and artificial processing can make you feel lethargic and stressed. Eating whole foods with necessary vitamins can make you feel brighter and calmer.

Meditation and Breathing Techniques

There are many benefits to meditation and breathing exercises and one of them is alleviating anxiety symptoms! Meditation is the act of bringing awareness to your body and mind without judgment. When you practice meditation, you are accepting yourself as you are and acknowledging feelings of anxiety. Research shows that meditation and mindfulness can help with anxiety.

Breathing techniques are more beneficial for those who feel overwhelmed and those with physical symptoms of anxiety. Learning how to breathe through stressful situations can teach you to calm your body on command.

Prioritize the Right Kind of People

Sometimes we feel stressed or anxious because of the people around us. It could be a toxic work environment, unsupportive family members, or even bullies. When you are surrounded by people like those mentioned, it could increase your anxiety.

It is vital that you surround yourself with people who support you and care for you. Having those who love you near, you are better equipped to fight off feelings of anxiety. A good friend or loving family member can listen to you and help you find peace in your turmoil.

When to Get Professional Assistance

Sometimes, all the tips and tricks can’t do the job alone. If you find yourself unable to manage your anxiety independently, it may be time to talk to a mental health professional. A therapist or counselor is best educated to help those with anxiety and other mental health concerns.

You can find a mental health professional in your area or you can access therapy via online platforms. Finding relief from your anxiety can lead to a happier and healthier life.

