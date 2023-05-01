Forget It, He’s Not Marrying You

So you’re in this relationship, and it seems like everything is going swimmingly for the both of you.

A lot of things look like they are coming into place, and everything else as well. It appears that your schedules are in sync, and you have friends whose lives you have arranged to be in the same world.

It would appear that the next step is marriage, but he is unwilling to marry you.

Seven things prevent him from marrying you.

1. He is still loving being single.

This is a really important point. We could have ended here; but, more factors contribute to people’s reluctance to get married. Many males prefer being single. This is especially noticeable in males who are in their late 30s and early 40s. They are content with the way their world is, and they have no desire to see it altered.

2. He will not go any further than this because there is nothing else to commit to.

If he is successful, he will have company and sex, and you may even spend the weekends with him. It’s even possible that you two will live together. Therefore, he concludes that there is nothing else that can be done. This does not mean that he is not the marrying type because there are many examples of men who have lived with the same woman for a long period and then gone on to marry someone else shortly after ending their relationship with that lady.

3. There is no one else to be with other than this.

Yep. You have already arrived. You are not a malicious or dishonest person. On the other hand, he is going to keep you around until he gets what he wants.

4. He does not see a woman who may be his wife in you.

The age-old battle cry “wife material” rears its head once more. He may see you for the things that he likes about you right now, but he does not think of you as a wife. You could be the fun girl that he doesn’t feel comfortable bringing home to meet his mother.

5. He is not a mature person.

This is yet another significant point. He has not abandoned his desire to have a good time and visit the area where the children play. He is still occupying the same location there. Because of this, he believes that committing means he will have to give up that life.

6. There is someone else.

This one hurts my feelings. Additionally, it may include a person who is not currently available. This person may be already married, but he hasn’t given up hope of winning her over and wants her to leave her husband so they may be together. Or worse, he doesn’t mind being her side dish or even a ‘Ben 10’. My apologies, girl.

7. He does not include you in any of his ideas.

Another one of these. He has absolutely no plans to involve you in his future. It may seem as though it has something to do with the number 3, but the fact of the matter is that he does not see you as the kind of person he will be with in the future. He doesn’t even consider the possibility that you could become a part of his life, let alone get married to you.

