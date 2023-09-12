Fumbling Toward Enlightenment

By DANA WORMALD, New Hampshire Bulletin

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been reading a book by Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj titled “I Am That.” In its essence, “I Am That” is a collection of talks that serve as short prompts for meditation, which makes it a bit of an odd choice for me because I don’t really meditate. I do sometimes sit quietly on the couch for several minutes at a stretch before the sound of my own snoring startles me, but that’s about as close as I get to samadhi – or “meditative absorption.”

Still, I’m hooked. Nisargadatta, lauded on the back cover as “one of the greatest sages of India,” very well may be pointing directly at my and the mindfulness movement’s holy grail: Bliss. All you have to do, he says, is end the false belief that “you” are the mind or the body, discard all attachments, and realize that “you” were never born and can never die. And then, just like that, you’ll reach a state of pure awareness and be free of all the fear and desire at the heart of human suffering.

Simple.

I have only 80 pages left to read, so factoring in the work day and family obligations, I should attain enlightenment sometime around my second cup of coffee on Sunday morning. And then, I guess I’ll mow the lawn. Even for the self-realized, the grass doesn’t cut itself.

The truth is I’m not expecting much of anything when I finish reading “I Am That,” and that is in no way on Nisargadatta. It’s like a game of Pictionary where he has drawn a clue perfectly and is left to repeatedly point his marker at the masterpiece while I fumble amid my own ignorance. But I keep reading because there are these little flashes of truth in the pages, or a new way of looking at things, and for a time the burden I imagine myself to be lugging around this paradise feels lighter.

I’m not the student Nisargadatta asked for, but I’m the one he’s got.

The one concept I’ve struggled with most – and Nisargadatta would throw his Pictionary marker at me for using the word “concept” – is that I was never born. I’m pretty sure I was. My mom was there, and while she may not remember all of the details I seem to have made something of a lasting impression on her. Also, there’s some notarized paperwork.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But as I’ve worked my way through the book, I’m starting to better understand what he means by “never born.”

Our personalities are always shifting, changing, and adapting, and I mean always, and in that way the “I” that I hang my hat on was not born but formed through conditioning. None of my ideas are really my ideas, they have been given to me. Same with your ideas – yes, all of them. That’s a simple realization, maybe, but it’s important. Because just as I’m aware of the movement of my mind – thoughts and emotions coming and going – I can also sense that there is a part of me that doesn’t change at all, that is outside of conditioning and beyond the personality and mind. You have it, too, even if like me you’re usually too wrapped up in thought to notice. Most of us are able to touch it only in moments when we forget ourselves completely – call it the state of flow, joy, or presence. Nisargadatta called it “awareness” – though he would have no quarrel with someone who just called it “love.”

That awareness or love, he says, is our true nature. It was never born and can never die, it just is. In other words, that which we want most in life – all we strive and struggle for – is the thing we’ve always had.

Nisargadatta may not be your cup of tea, but overall I think his brand of self inquiry is worthwhile for everybody. He wasn’t trying to sell anybody on anything, but merely pointing out something so close to us that we can’t see it.

But if methodical self inquiry sounds like too much work and you’d rather skip right to the ultimate bliss part, I have only one question: How are you at Pictionary?

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: [email protected]. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.

—

Previously Published on newhampshirebulletin

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash