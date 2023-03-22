I’m conservative. I’m practical. I’m a realist. I tend to see things in black and white.

As I’ve grown older, I’ve become more accepting and open-minded.

Still, the concept of gender identity remains one I see intellectually as simple. We are born genetically and physically the way we are.

At least that’s the way I see it.

Am I allowed to have that viewpoint?

I accept that other people see it differently. That doesn’t make their view, or mine, correct. I believe we should leave people to be how they want to be, absent of harming others with their actions. I realize there are subjective nuances to that.

…

I’ve tried to become more relational as I’ve gotten older, to not view interactions with others as transactional, to not see things in black or white. To understand others in a more compassionate way.

Still, gender identity puzzles and confounds me.

When impassionately confronted with the topic, such as in print or with the hoards of talking heads, politicians, or neighborly discourse I see it one-way.

What’s changed for me though is what occurred when I was faced one-on-one with a young person I was tutoring. This was no longer an intellectual debate, a hypothetical what-if, a nuanced matter.

This was a real person sitting before me with real feelings, emotions, and fears. This was a person I liked, I person I wanted to relate to, a person for whom I felt compassion. A person I wanted to help, regardless of their identity.

I accept them for who they are. Their identity doesn’t matter.

I want the world to leave them alone. It’s hard enough in this world without putting societal burdens on young teenage shoulders.

This person revealed to me more about myself than about them.

Let them be them. Please.

Worry about being a better yourself.

…

