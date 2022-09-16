If you are stuck at a financial ceiling, or find money to be creating stress in your life, today’s podcast will show you what it takes to get free from financial anxiety and create more financial health and ease.

We learn about how to think about and navigate money without even realizing it. We absorb the habits and decisions our caretakers made when we were young. Or we rebel against them. We cannot help being conditioned by impressions from the media and cultural norms.

Do you know how you relate to money? Is money a tool you use, or does money use you — creating stress and anxiety in your life?

Money can be one of the biggest stressors in our lives, but it doesn’t have to be. Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Bob Wheeler, is a Certified Financial Planner who pairs financial wisdom with personal growth tools. He explores what it looks like to have a healthy relationship with money through his podcast, online course and book: The Money Nerve: Navigating The Emotions Of Money.

In this episode we discussed…

What the money nerve is

is How you may sabotage yourself with money

with money What to do when you feel triggered by money

How to escape getting stuck in the Financial roles many men think they need to play

in the Financial roles many men think they need to play Money as the doorway to heal wounds and update limiting beliefs from your youth

It is never too late to clear up money blocks, especially if you find yourself stuck at a ceiling of how much money you make or save.

—

As a man of true integrity with infectious energy, Bob Wheeler’s crusade for personal growth has cross-pollinated with his accounting practice to create a new approach to personal finances. His passion is to help others gain insights about how their emotions trigger financial decisions. Combining finances with behaviors, Bob explores his personal concept of creating a healthy relationship with money in his book, The Money Nerve: Navigating The Emotions Of Money, his online course, Mastering The Emotions Of Money and his podcast, Money You Should Ask.

From his thirty years of helping clients, Bob has distilled a concoction of warmth, humor, information, motivation and budgeting directives that he offers to anyone with financial concerns. He is also currently the CFO for The World Famous Comedy Store. Bob’s world travels have led him to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, ascend to the Mount Everest Base Camp, and several smaller mountains in between. With charm and humor, his experiences on the road, in the office, or running a Greek marathon, feed his wit as a stand-up comic and financial motivator.

Connect with Bob Wheeler



TheMoneyNerve.com

—

