Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Go to Hell?

Go to Hell?

It’s the loneliest walk in the time-space continuum.

by Leave a Comment

 

I’m convinced that heaven is truly the only real game in town. It’s happening all around us all of the time. Before our little pruney human hearts stop beating and after. Heaven is the eternal party we’ve all been included in since before the dawn of time.

We can, however, sit in the corner and act like we’re not there.
Or that we’ve been kept out of it.
Or that WE deserve it but THEY don’t and there’s no way in hell we’re sharing heaven with THEM.

Any of us can go to hell
but the door to that sad saloon
seems to be on the far side
of the grand banquet of heaven.

Like, waaaaaay down at the end of the grand hallway.
It’s the loneliest walk in the time-space continuum.
It’s also the longest walk.
And when we get there, we realize we’ve gone nowhere.
The party still rages on around us
and the swinging saloon doors
are mere decoration.

This post was previously published on Jonas Ellison’s blog and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x