Going Through Breakup Hell? [Video]

joe says going through hell right now

any advice

well joe i don’t know why you’re going

through hell

perhaps it’s a breakup perhaps something

tragic has happened in your life maybe

you lost the love of your life someone

you thought you were supposed to be with

or maybe you’re just going through a ton

of emotional pain right now

one of the things that always helps me

when i’m going through hell

is to remember that everything changes

pain modulates over the course of our

life

memories change

in the amount of pain that they cause us

especially if we decide to work on our

relationship with that memory or with

that time in our life

we go on to meet other people have new

relationships

that move us on from the previous

situation

we change

what we think about changes what’s

important to us changes

what we think about a situation or a

person changes everything changes

and

there’s

something very comforting about that

because whatever extraordinary pain

you’re feeling right now

you won’t feel the same way about that

thing in two years or even in a year

and certainly not in five

i think look

time doesn’t automatically heal our pain

time can make it easier to live with but

what’s interesting is

when

pain gets easier to live with it’s

another way of saying we’ve changed our

relationship with the pain

and the ironic thing is changing our

relationship with the pain can actually

make the pain

decrease

and that’s true whether we’re talking

about emotional pain or even sometimes

physical pain there are we get physical

chronic pain one of the things that can

make pain chronic is that once we feel

pain

if we freak out and we panic about that

and our relationship with that pain

becomes one of fear and one of trauma

then

our

our wiring starts to wire itself for

that pain to continue

and i’ve had issues with chronic

physical pain and one of the lessons

i’ve learned is that

if i change my relationship with

that physical pain to one of acceptance

to one of

calm

if i can learn not to associate it with

fear and panic which with physical pain

at one stage i did i had a lot of panic

and fear around it that it would never

go away and if it would never go away

then my life would be ruined and

if my life was ruined then what was the

point in keeping going you know i went

through that whole cycle once i started

to

learn to adapt my relationship with pain

calm down with it

learn how to

manage my relationship with it

the pain itself i found i had more

control over than i thought and that’s a

very powerful

realization

and i sometimes think that one of the

saddest things about when people are in

tremendous pain and then they

make

bad decisions you know there’s

of course the

the really bad decision

some people make is to end it when

they’re in the worst pain of their lives

but even if we don’t go that far even if

we just make some really poor decisions

from a place of pain that then make our

lives worse

a lot of the time we’re not taking that

longer term perspective that this will

change

this tremendous horrible sickening pain

i’m in right now it won’t last

forever

and that doesn’t mean i have to feel

better today it just means that

the the

there’s the pain of what’s happened

and then there’s the the panic

that comes with the catastrophizing

that this pain is gonna last forever and

the latter part makes the pain so much

worse

when we understand that yes i’m in pain

right now but that pain

isn’t going to last forever this isn’t

going to stay the same then it gives us

just a little bit of breathing room

without pain

and then our job is to do the best we

can right now with the pain that we have

not to do

your best from

a year ago because you weren’t in this

pain a year ago

it’s to do the best you can with the

pain you have right now and that’s where

we tend to get very hard on ourselves is

we expect the same of ourselves as we’re

able to give or do

in our better times and that’s not fair

you have to account for your pain and

the things you’re going through

and then do the best you can with that

and that’s the art the art is how well

can you do what can you do in your life

what how many times can you get up

what can you experience in your day in

spite of your pain that’s the real art

of life as opposed to how quickly can i

get rid of this pain

because pain runs its course i hope you

enjoyed that video or at the very least

found it

to offer some solace

if you’re going through a really

difficult time in your life right now

i relate to joe

in saying going through hell right now

because i’ve been through times in my

life where

i really felt like i was going through

hell i was going through a kind of

personal hell

and

in those times i didn’t know if i would

ever come out of it i didn’t know if i’d

be okay ever again

and

in some of those moments i reached the

darkest point of my life

and it it gave me a greater depth as a

person

and it ultimately

made me a much better coach

because i had to

i had to learn it sent me on a journey

where i had to learn how to pull myself

out of that place that was something i’d

never had to do before those moments

when i was a younger coach

i

you know sometimes when we say things we

we say things because we’ve heard them

somewhere and we think that they’re true

and they may be true

but when we’ve been through something

incredibly difficult in our lives the

words we say have a different resonance

because they come from experience

and

in having to pull myself out of some of

the darkest moments in my life

i learned a lot of tools

i learned a lot about

how to not only survive moments like

that but how to rebuild

and how to get back to a place of

happiness or peace even when you think

it’s not possible

and i

those times in my life now where i went

through hell

are some of the times that i’m most

grateful for

because

it helped me develop a kind of

invincibility

so that now

when i go through really

bad bad times

it’s funny i don’t

panic you know at that time when i was

going through hell i would i would panic

i would freak out i would

go into a kind of catastrophic thinking

about my future and never being okay

again or life being ruined

and that would that would panic me and

the panic that how i felt about being in

health

made the whole situation ten times worse

nowadays when i go through something

difficult

i don’t

i don’t tense up in the same way and i

don’t panic

because i know i have the resources and

the tools

