Going Through Breakup Hell? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
joe says going through hell right now
0:02
any advice
0:05
well joe i don’t know why you’re going
0:06
through hell
0:08
perhaps it’s a breakup perhaps something
0:10
tragic has happened in your life maybe
0:13
you lost the love of your life someone
0:15
you thought you were supposed to be with
0:16
or maybe you’re just going through a ton
0:18
of emotional pain right now
0:20
one of the things that always helps me
0:23
when i’m going through hell
0:25
is to remember that everything changes
0:29
pain modulates over the course of our
0:31
life
0:32
memories change
0:34
in the amount of pain that they cause us
0:36
especially if we decide to work on our
0:38
relationship with that memory or with
0:39
that time in our life
0:42
we go on to meet other people have new
0:44
relationships
0:46
that move us on from the previous
0:48
situation
0:51
we change
0:52
what we think about changes what’s
0:54
important to us changes
0:56
what we think about a situation or a
0:59
person changes everything changes
1:02
and
1:02
there’s
1:03
something very comforting about that
1:05
because whatever extraordinary pain
1:08
you’re feeling right now
1:10
you won’t feel the same way about that
1:12
thing in two years or even in a year
1:15
and certainly not in five
1:18
i think look
1:20
time doesn’t automatically heal our pain
1:23
time can make it easier to live with but
1:25
what’s interesting is
1:28
when
1:29
pain gets easier to live with it’s
1:31
another way of saying we’ve changed our
1:33
relationship with the pain
1:35
and the ironic thing is changing our
1:38
relationship with the pain can actually
1:40
make the pain
1:42
decrease
1:43
and that’s true whether we’re talking
1:44
about emotional pain or even sometimes
1:46
physical pain there are we get physical
1:49
chronic pain one of the things that can
1:51
make pain chronic is that once we feel
1:55
pain
1:56
if we freak out and we panic about that
1:58
and our relationship with that pain
2:00
becomes one of fear and one of trauma
2:04
then
2:05
our
2:06
our wiring starts to wire itself for
2:10
that pain to continue
2:12
and i’ve had issues with chronic
2:14
physical pain and one of the lessons
2:16
i’ve learned is that
2:18
if i change my relationship with
2:20
that physical pain to one of acceptance
2:24
to one of
2:25
calm
2:26
if i can learn not to associate it with
2:29
fear and panic which with physical pain
2:32
at one stage i did i had a lot of panic
2:34
and fear around it that it would never
2:35
go away and if it would never go away
2:37
then my life would be ruined and
2:39
if my life was ruined then what was the
2:41
point in keeping going you know i went
2:43
through that whole cycle once i started
2:45
to
2:46
learn to adapt my relationship with pain
2:48
calm down with it
2:50
learn how to
2:52
manage my relationship with it
2:54
the pain itself i found i had more
2:56
control over than i thought and that’s a
2:58
very powerful
3:00
realization
3:02
and i sometimes think that one of the
3:03
saddest things about when people are in
3:05
tremendous pain and then they
3:07
make
3:08
bad decisions you know there’s
3:12
of course the
3:13
the really bad decision
3:15
some people make is to end it when
3:17
they’re in the worst pain of their lives
3:20
but even if we don’t go that far even if
3:22
we just make some really poor decisions
3:24
from a place of pain that then make our
3:26
lives worse
3:28
a lot of the time we’re not taking that
3:30
longer term perspective that this will
3:33
change
3:34
this tremendous horrible sickening pain
3:36
i’m in right now it won’t last
3:38
forever
3:40
and that doesn’t mean i have to feel
3:41
better today it just means that
3:44
the the
3:45
there’s the pain of what’s happened
3:48
and then there’s the the panic
3:51
that comes with the catastrophizing
3:54
that this pain is gonna last forever and
3:58
the latter part makes the pain so much
4:01
worse
4:02
when we understand that yes i’m in pain
4:05
right now but that pain
4:07
isn’t going to last forever this isn’t
4:09
going to stay the same then it gives us
4:11
just a little bit of breathing room
4:13
without pain
4:14
and then our job is to do the best we
4:16
can right now with the pain that we have
4:19
not to do
4:20
your best from
4:22
a year ago because you weren’t in this
4:24
pain a year ago
4:26
it’s to do the best you can with the
4:28
pain you have right now and that’s where
4:29
we tend to get very hard on ourselves is
4:31
we expect the same of ourselves as we’re
4:34
able to give or do
4:37
in our better times and that’s not fair
4:40
you have to account for your pain and
4:42
the things you’re going through
4:44
and then do the best you can with that
4:46
and that’s the art the art is how well
4:49
can you do what can you do in your life
4:51
what how many times can you get up
4:54
what can you experience in your day in
4:56
spite of your pain that’s the real art
4:58
of life as opposed to how quickly can i
5:00
get rid of this pain
5:03
because pain runs its course i hope you
5:05
enjoyed that video or at the very least
5:07
found it
5:09
to offer some solace
5:10
if you’re going through a really
5:12
difficult time in your life right now
5:14
i relate to joe
5:16
in saying going through hell right now
5:19
because i’ve been through times in my
5:21
life where
5:23
i really felt like i was going through
5:25
hell i was going through a kind of
5:28
personal hell
5:30
and
5:31
in those times i didn’t know if i would
5:34
ever come out of it i didn’t know if i’d
5:36
be okay ever again
5:39
and
5:41
in some of those moments i reached the
5:43
darkest point of my life
5:46
and it it gave me a greater depth as a
5:49
person
5:51
and it ultimately
5:53
made me a much better coach
5:56
because i had to
5:58
i had to learn it sent me on a journey
6:00
where i had to learn how to pull myself
6:03
out of that place that was something i’d
6:04
never had to do before those moments
6:08
when i was a younger coach
6:10
i
6:11
you know sometimes when we say things we
6:14
we say things because we’ve heard them
6:16
somewhere and we think that they’re true
6:19
and they may be true
6:21
but when we’ve been through something
6:23
incredibly difficult in our lives the
6:26
words we say have a different resonance
6:28
because they come from experience
6:30
and
6:32
in having to pull myself out of some of
6:34
the darkest moments in my life
6:37
i learned a lot of tools
6:39
i learned a lot about
6:42
how to not only survive moments like
6:44
that but how to rebuild
6:47
and how to get back to a place of
6:49
happiness or peace even when you think
6:52
it’s not possible
6:54
and i
6:55
those times in my life now where i went
6:57
through hell
6:59
are some of the times that i’m most
7:02
grateful for
7:03
because
7:05
it helped me develop a kind of
7:07
invincibility
7:09
so that now
7:11
when i go through really
7:13
bad bad times
7:15
it’s funny i don’t
7:17
panic you know at that time when i was
7:19
going through hell i would i would panic
7:22
i would freak out i would
7:24
go into a kind of catastrophic thinking
7:26
about my future and never being okay
7:28
again or life being ruined
7:31
and that would that would panic me and
7:34
the panic that how i felt about being in
7:37
health
7:38
made the whole situation ten times worse
7:41
nowadays when i go through something
7:43
difficult
7:44
i don’t
7:45
i don’t tense up in the same way and i
7:47
don’t panic
7:49
because i know i have the resources and
7:52
the tools
7:53
to be able to deal with it what i would
7:55
love
7:56
is to be able to pass those tools onto
7:59
you that i have learned
8:00
through the most difficult times in my
8:02
life and i’ve been so fortunate to have
8:04
access
8:05
not only to things i’ve learned along
8:07
the way but to amazing mentors
8:11
who helped me in those times
8:13
and one of the places where i’m able to
8:16
give all of this knowledge and these
8:17
tools to people is
8:19
my retreat
8:21
if you haven’t
8:23
experienced this with me yet and you’re
8:25
going through a difficult time in your
8:27
life
8:28
this process
8:30
is one that you will thank yourself for
8:33
the rest of your life for being a part
8:35
of
8:36
it’s literally life saving
8:39
and what’s really exciting is that for
8:41
the last two and a half years i’ve been
8:43
doing my retreat virtually
8:45
but
8:46
for the first time
8:48
since pre-pandemic
8:50
i am doing my in-person
8:53
live retreat again in florida
8:56
and i wanted to make sure you knew about
8:58
it because if you are
9:00
going through a tough time in your life
9:02
if you know you have to make a change
9:05
i promise you this is one of the safest
9:08
and most beautiful places you can be to
9:11
make that change and i will guide you
9:13
over six days
9:14
in exactly how to do it
9:17
all you need to do to apply is go to mh
9:20
retreat dot
9:23
read all about it learn about it
9:26
and um and apply
9:28
because this is going to be a game
9:29
changer for you this year if this video
9:32
resonated with you
9:34
i’ll see you over there
9:54
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You might also like these from The Good Men Project:
|.. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day
|Compliments Men Would Love to Hear More Often
|.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship
|It’s Not Just Sex That He is Longing For. It’s This
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock