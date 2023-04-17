Haikus That Honor Parenting

Each haiku in this piece honors the role parents play in various phases of their child’s life. Simply stated, each poem is a reflection of the love mothers and fathers have in their hearts.
…
Characteristics of Parents
Unconditional
love, pride, joy, and forgiveness…
parents possess these.
Waiting
Welcomed news received
a heartbeat and an image…
anticipation!
Memories of Infancy
Tiny and swaddled
so soft, sweet, and innocent.
A pure little soul.
Dreams for Our Children
Hoping for the best,
planning for a bright future,
prepared to soar high.
Abandon Parental Fear
Life makes us unsure.
Hope competes with doubt and fear.
But trust and faith win.
The Passage of Time
Long stressful hours,
but each moment was lovely,
yesterday longing.
A Legacy Given to Children
Empowered vision
to embrace your destiny.
Listen with your heart.
Giving Teens Space
Do not smother them.
Allow them to find their place.
They’re destined to bloom.
What Parents Want to Give
Opportunity,
support, encouragement, and
sacrificial time.
Raising Well-Balanced Children
Good health is vital.
Rooted in family values,
parents cultivate.
Concern for Adult Children
Hope for a great life
love, safety, and happiness
always in my heart
A Spiritual Impartation
Let goodness prevail.
Believe and give to others.
Be honest and pray.
When Older Parents Die
Memories endure.
Treasure what you have been taught.
Keep our name sacred.
…
I hope you enjoyed reading each haiku that honored various phases of parenting. Thank you for reading these poems.
…
Here is my golden ticket that helps me accomplish my mission.
Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is a retired Teacher and School Administrator. Her website is www.Drdeborahmvereen.com and her YouTube Channel is
Ignite Family Engagement with Dr. Deborah M. Vereen
Welcome to the “Ignite Family Engagement Channel”. My mission reflects all of my efforts to ignite family engagement in…
www.youtube.com
Copyright © 2023 Dr. Deborah M. Vereen. All rights reserved.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
—–
Photo credit: Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unsplash