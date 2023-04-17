Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Haikus That Honor Parenting

Haikus That Honor Parenting

Can you feel the love?

by Leave a Comment

 

Each haiku in this piece honors the role parents play in various phases of their child’s life. Simply stated, each poem is a reflection of the love mothers and fathers have in their hearts.

Characteristics of Parents

Unconditional

love, pride, joy, and forgiveness…

parents possess these.

Waiting

Welcomed news received

a heartbeat and an image…

anticipation!

Memories of Infancy

Tiny and swaddled

so soft, sweet, and innocent.

A pure little soul.

Dreams for Our Children

Hoping for the best,

planning for a bright future,

prepared to soar high.

Abandon Parental Fear

Life makes us unsure.

Hope competes with doubt and fear.

But trust and faith win.

The Passage of Time

Long stressful hours,

but each moment was lovely,

yesterday longing.

A Legacy Given to Children

Empowered vision

to embrace your destiny.

Listen with your heart.

Giving Teens Space

Do not smother them.

Allow them to find their place.

They’re destined to bloom.

What Parents Want to Give

Opportunity,

support, encouragement, and

sacrificial time.

Raising Well-Balanced Children

Good health is vital.

Rooted in family values,

parents cultivate.

Concern for Adult Children

Hope for a great life

love, safety, and happiness

always in my heart

A Spiritual Impartation

Let goodness prevail.

Believe and give to others.

Be honest and pray.

When Older Parents Die

Memories endure.

Treasure what you have been taught.

Keep our name sacred.

I hope you enjoyed reading each haiku that honored various phases of parenting. Thank you for reading these poems.

Here is my golden ticket that helps me accomplish my mission.

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is a retired Teacher and School Administrator. Her website is www.Drdeborahmvereen.com and her YouTube Channel is

Ignite Family Engagement with Dr. Deborah M. Vereen
Welcome to the “Ignite Family Engagement Channel”. My mission reflects all of my efforts to ignite family engagement in…
www.youtube.com

Copyright © 2023 Dr. Deborah M. Vereen. All rights reserved.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unsplash

 

About Dr. Deborah M. Vereen

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is the CEO of Families with Us LLC and has been an educator for more than thirty-five years. She credits her family and consumer sciences instructional content area for providing her with a solid foundation for establishing and maintaining substantive relationships with the parents of the students that she served. Deborah functioned as Principal and Adjunct Professor of Multicultural Education at the graduate level during this at two different universities. She also worked as the Director of Pupil Personnel Services and Assistant to the Superintendent of Family and Community Engagement and Volunteerism.

Deborah received her basic education within the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Her undergraduate degree was obtained at West Virginia Wesleyan College while her graduate and doctoral degrees were earned at Duquesne University, where she studied school administration and educational leadership. Deborah is an extremely proud mother of a precious daughter who is enrolled in middle school and is the constant source of her motivation and inspiration.

Visit https://drdeborahmvereen.com for more.

