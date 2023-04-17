Haikus That Honor Parenting

Each haiku in this piece honors the role parents play in various phases of their child’s life. Simply stated, each poem is a reflection of the love mothers and fathers have in their hearts.

…

Characteristics of Parents

Unconditional

love, pride, joy, and forgiveness…

parents possess these.

Waiting

Welcomed news received

a heartbeat and an image…

anticipation!

Memories of Infancy

Tiny and swaddled

so soft, sweet, and innocent.

A pure little soul.

Dreams for Our Children

Hoping for the best,

planning for a bright future,

prepared to soar high.

Abandon Parental Fear

Life makes us unsure.

Hope competes with doubt and fear.

But trust and faith win.

The Passage of Time

Long stressful hours,

but each moment was lovely,

yesterday longing.

A Legacy Given to Children

Empowered vision

to embrace your destiny.

Listen with your heart.

Giving Teens Space

Do not smother them.

Allow them to find their place.

They’re destined to bloom.

What Parents Want to Give

Opportunity,

support, encouragement, and

sacrificial time.

Raising Well-Balanced Children

Good health is vital.

Rooted in family values,

parents cultivate.

Concern for Adult Children

Hope for a great life

love, safety, and happiness

always in my heart

A Spiritual Impartation

Let goodness prevail.

Believe and give to others.

Be honest and pray.

When Older Parents Die

Memories endure.

Treasure what you have been taught.

Keep our name sacred.

…

I hope you enjoyed reading each haiku that honored various phases of parenting. Thank you for reading these poems.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

Here is my golden ticket that helps me accomplish my mission.

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is a retired Teacher and School Administrator. Her website is www.Drdeborahmvereen.com and her YouTube Channel is

Ignite Family Engagement with Dr. Deborah M. Vereen

Welcome to the “Ignite Family Engagement Channel”. My mission reflects all of my efforts to ignite family engagement in…

www.youtube.com

Copyright © 2023 Dr. Deborah M. Vereen. All rights reserved.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unsplash