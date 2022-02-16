Hakeem Furious – BLM Redux [Video]

By Button Poetry

.

.

Hakeem Furious, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

I don’t like going to rallies because it continues the pattern

of people of color being too humane.

when the proclamation of our lives is considered a militia of hate,

you would know that shit!

We would raid all the fresh food from your health stores,

make them plump and ripe for the picking.

it will feel like winning the Super Bowl.

We will riot– I mean, celebrate in your suburbs

then put you out into the field,

let you bake under the sun

until you cook up a few dozen Heisman Trophies

and the finest cotton linens to line your coffins with,

then sell you some SPF 1840 to your pasty ass.

If our lives mattering is considered an act of war,

be careful what you speak into existence

before we give you something really to be scared of.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

