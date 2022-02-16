Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Hakeem Furious – BLM Redux [Video]

Hakeem Furious – BLM Redux [Video]

"After watching another protest over Black death, I'm conflicted."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Hakeem Furious, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
After watching another protest over Black death,
00:05
I’m conflicted.
00:06
I don’t like going to rallies because it continues the pattern
00:11
of people of color being too humane.
00:14
Even to this day,
00:15
when the proclamation of our lives is considered a militia of hate,
00:21
if Black Lives Matter was really a terrorist hate group,
00:26
you would know that shit!
00:27
We would raid all the fresh food from your health stores,
00:30
turn your neighborhood into a Sahara,
00:33
and then call it karma,
00:35
force-feed your babies lard and GMOs,
00:38
make them plump and ripe for the picking.
00:40
Every school would ban blond hair,
00:43
institute a mandatory conditioner use
00:46
because flat and damaged hair is a distraction.
00:50
Every time there’s a form of Black excellence,
00:52
it will feel like winning the Super Bowl.
00:54
We will riot– I mean, celebrate in your suburbs
00:58
then put you out into the field,
00:59
let you bake under the sun
01:01
until you cook up a few dozen Heisman Trophies
01:04
and the finest cotton linens to line your coffins with,
01:08
skin all red and blistered,
01:11
then sell you some SPF 1840 to your pasty ass.
01:16
If our lives mattering is considered an act of war,
01:20
be careful what you speak into existence
01:23
before we give you something really to be scared of.
01:28
(cheers and applause)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x