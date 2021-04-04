Get Daily Email
Hey There, Human [Video]

Nick Offerman + Rainn Wilson on their mental health toolkit

by

 

.

.

Rainn Wilson + Nick Offerman talk about how they take care of their mental health during the pandemic.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– This is what I’ve ended up with.
00:02
– Sick.
00:05
Are you playing Bukowski, coming up soon?
00:08
– I could do Bukowski, I could do like an evil killer clown.
00:11
– Ooh. That gave me shivers.
00:23
– Hey There, Human with me Rainn Wilson.
00:29
Hey everybody.
00:31
It’s me Rainn Wilson.
00:33
I think you’ve met Paul before.
00:35
I wanted to reintroduce Paul to everyone.
00:39
Paul, as long as he is in contact with a human,
00:44
can do pretty much anything.
00:47
He’ll go anywhere and do anything as long as
00:50
there is human contact.
00:53
Say hi Paul.
00:55
Welcome to Hey There, Human.
00:56
My name is Rainn Wilson. I’m your host.
00:58
Guinea pigs are squeaking in the background
01:00
and Paul is here on my lap.
01:03
Nick Offerman is the guest today.
01:05
Isn’t that exciting?
01:06
One of my favorite human beings on the planet.
01:09
I’m not sure if he’s bearded right now.
01:10
I don’t think he’s as bearded as he usually is.
01:13
Paul, its time to go down. Love you, buddy.
01:16
When I started the show,
01:18
I really was pretty sure that by the end of May,
01:20
we were going to have some hard answers.
01:22
That scientists would have figured some stuff out
01:25
and we’d kind of know what was working and what wasn’t.
01:28
We know a little bit more than late March,
01:32
but not a whole lot more than March.
01:36
So that is freaking me out.
01:40
How do you navigate through mental health hardships
01:42
when they arise? Well,
01:45
that is an excellent question.
01:48
And really what that is about
01:52
is that mental health is one
01:55
of the topics that we tackle here on Hey There, Human.
01:59
We talk about a lot of different tools that we can use
02:03
to help us in these anxious and difficult times.
02:06
And that’s how I think about mental health.
02:10
As I think about having a toolkit,
02:12
just like a carpenter has a toolbelt
02:14
with all the different tools in the toolbelt.
02:17
When we have mental health hardships,
02:19
we have to develop a toolbelt.
02:22
So that when these things hit us,
02:24
we can pick which tool is right for the occasion and use it.
02:27
So what are some tools in the, toolbelt?
02:33
Yesterday was World Meditation Day.
02:37
That’s a good tool to use.
02:39
So there’s taking deep breaths.
02:41
There’s going for walks in nature.
02:43
There’s talking about your feelings, there’s therapy,
02:47
there’s art therapy.
02:49
There’s learning to accept our anxiety
02:53
as a natural part of life.
02:55
There’s all of these different tools that you can use
02:58
and find out there to help when mental health issues arise.
03:02
I’m going to look online and see if my old dear friend
03:07
Nick Offerman is on here somewhere. Oh, there he is.
03:11
Ooh he clean-shaven.
03:14
– Hello there.
03:15
– Just drinking you in.It just takes,
03:17
it always takes me a minute to just drink you in.
03:19
– That’s the joy of character actors.
03:21
You never know what you’re going to end up with.
03:23
– That’s right. This is what I’ve ended up with.
03:26
– Sick. Are you playing Bukowski coming up soon?
03:33
– I could do Bukowski. I could do like an evil killer clown.
03:36
– Ooh, that gave me shivers.
03:39
– Right?
03:41
– You really, you’re coming to us direct
03:43
from your woodshop.
03:45
– I am in fact, yeah, I’m here working
03:47
on a few personal things to keep myself
03:49
from going bananas.
03:51
– Talk to me about how making things
03:54
helps your mental health.
03:57
– This is a, I’ll kind of nutshell this.
03:59
I grew up in a wonderful big family in Illinois.
04:03
My mom and dad grew up on farms,
04:05
a few miles from each other.
04:07
And I grew up on three acres of corn field,
04:10
right between the two farms, they grew up on.
04:13
– Wow.
04:14
– So its a big spread out family.
04:16
And everybody is wonderfully practical,
04:18
like Little House on the Prairie,
04:20
but with television and baseball cards.
04:23
And so growing up, the women and men
04:27
of my redoubtable family, everybody cooks, everybody sews,
04:32
everybody gardens, everybody’s a carpenter,
04:34
everybody’s a mechanic.
04:36
We mainly did it because that’s the old fashioned way
04:38
to live a valuable life. That’s frugality.
04:42
When you have a family, you can band together,
04:45
many hands, make light work.
04:47
So I just grew up with, these skills.
04:50
And of course, as a kid, I complained about them.
04:52
A great deal. I didn’t want to be out, you know,
04:56
in the garden or cutting the grass or what have you,
04:59
or shingling the shed.
05:02
I wanted to be watching cartoons.
05:04
And so, I never thought about it and said,
05:08
Oh, working as an actor is very brutal.
05:11
It’s a horrible business.
05:13
There’s going to be a lot of rejection.
05:15
Why don’t I keep making things as a carpenter with my tools
05:18
as a sort of sort of Zen escape
05:22
or retreat from the superficial world of show business.
05:26
It just organically happened that way.
05:29
It used to be a way to make money.
05:30
Like I needed beer as a 25 year old,
05:34
like work my hand and turn that into beer.
05:37
Then as I matured and needed beer less,
05:42
I still needed this sort of calm or, you know,
05:46
I needed to relieve my stress,
05:51
especially even when things are going great
05:53
in show business, it’s still very stressful or can be.
05:58
And so I just learned that by,
06:02
manipulating objects for me,
06:04
by making things out of wood,
06:06
I get the same sort of Zen calm from cooking as well.
06:12
And I think the reason is, when I break it down,
06:16
it’s because I’m engaging in a bite size way.
06:20
I’m engaging the problem-solving technology
06:26
that the human is equipped with.
06:29
Whether I’m making a stool or a table or a canoe
06:32
or a blueberry pie, they all involve a list of ingredients,
06:36
certain steps of manipulation that has to be carefully
06:42
adhered to, or you’re going to screw it up
06:45
and ruin your beautiful materials.
06:48
And so you have to shut off distractions,
06:52
the distractions of the world.
06:54
You have to shut off any other channels
06:56
that might get your attention, which these days means.
07:00
Leave your phone in the truck.
07:04
And I just–
07:05
– That’s the title of your next book.
07:06
– Leave your Phone in the Truck.
07:09
So, I mean, that’s, for me,
07:10
that’s kind of the answer to your question is like,
07:14
it engages my problem-solving.
07:18
It’s, the same thing as doing a jigsaw puzzle,
07:21
just more complicated.
07:22
And at the end of it, you don’t just have a puzzle.
07:25
You have a delicious pie or a table
07:27
upon which to eat your pie.
07:30
– That’s amazing. I play a lot of tennis and for me,
07:34
tennis works in the same way where there is a,
07:37
I don’t know how to describe it other than Zen.
07:39
I don’t really know a whole lot about Zen,
07:42
but when I am playing tennis,
07:44
there’s just simply not room in my head for worry
07:47
about other things, because I’m so busy breathing,
07:50
being in the moment.
07:51
There’s so much to focus on.
07:52
There’s footwork and turning and the circles,
07:57
the spirals that you’re making,
07:58
you gotta keep your eye on the ball.
08:00
You can’t kind of half focus on the ball.
08:02
It has to be laser-like focus
08:04
on the, ball and then where your opponent is.
08:07
So there’s this constant stimuli that keep you in the moment
08:12
and then I’ll play and it’s an hour and 40 minutes later.
08:14
And I’m like, Oh, where did that go?
08:16
And my anxiety has gone down and I have more tools
08:22
to meet the world.
08:24
So I imagine when you’re making a canoe,
08:26
it works in a similar way.
08:28
– Very much. I mean, and it’s what loosely people,
08:33
I’ve heard people refer to as being in the zone as it were.
08:38
And you’ve just reminded me of something
08:40
I’ve gone into the, shipping area.
08:44
And yeah, it’s not where I thought it was.
08:48
There’s a quote that I will just butcher.
08:52
Somewhere in my book Gumption,
08:57
there’s a quote by this psychology scientist
09:01
from the early seventies,
09:04
from the early seventies, mind you.
09:06
– Okay.
09:09
– That basically says, a surplus of information,
09:12
creates a paucity of attention,
09:18
– Wow.
09:19
– Which I think is so applicable.
09:21
The more information we have,
09:23
especially coming in through channels,
09:26
like what we’re doing right now, the less,
09:29
the human animal is able to focus
09:32
on any given, any one thing.
09:34
We’re like, Oh, I need
09:37
And, so I think that plays into this idea
09:41
of finding something that you love to do,
09:45
that you would, that you would pay to do.
09:48
You know?
09:49
– So Nick, one of the things we ask people,
09:55
and you’ve been talking about the tool of making things,
10:00
and we’ve been talking about that.
10:01
Is there anything else you can offer?
10:03
The good folks watching in this time of tremendous anxiety.
10:07
Something that’s been working for you over the last two,
10:10
two and a half months to help keep your head on straight.
10:14
And that might be a valuable guide, a signpost,
10:20
a lighthouse for those watching?
10:24
– Sure. I mean there’s a couple of things.
10:27
One minor silver lining in this strange time,
10:31
that’s, you know, intense and tragic for some people,
10:37
is that by sort of doing our civic duty and staying home
10:42
as much as possible and keeping ourselves distant
10:46
from other people.
10:49
For the first time in my adult life,
10:51
my wife and I are enjoying our house in a way.
10:56
That we’re never just at our house where, you know,
10:59
we worked so hard to afford this, beautiful shelter.
11:04
And so to simply do things like cook together
11:08
and spend domestic time together,
11:12
that’s sort of been engineered out of our lives.
11:16
We’re both busy actors, we don’t have kids.
11:19
And so by and large, during the working year,
11:24
we do a lot less cooking and like sitting down to a meal
11:29
because you can have engineered these days.
11:32
You can get perfectly good.
11:34
Anything you want to eat, you can have it delivered.
11:37
It’s all that kind of thing.
11:39
So to just enjoy our house and like sit and read a book
11:43
at all the places in my house that I’ve often thought,
11:47
boy, I’d love to sit and read a book right there, someday.
11:49
– But you never actually have.
11:51
And now this gives affords you the opportunity.
11:54
– Yeah. And then, coupled with outside, I mean,
11:57
we’re, we have a little fountain in our backyard
12:02
where we’ll go out and sit and just be fascinated
12:06
by the bird traffic coming through.
12:09
And whatever that means, if you live in a place where you
12:12
don’t have a backyard, maybe there’s a little park,
12:15
maybe there’s just one plant.
12:18
Maybe there’s a tree or shrub, or,
12:20
and if you don’t have that, you can grow them.
12:24
You can get caterpillar’s that you can grow,
12:27
watch, turn into butterflies.
12:29
You can grow plants on your windowsill.
12:32
And for me, that brings me so much solace and hope.
12:35
The fact that, I can plant a strawberry plant
12:39
and it will still, you know,
12:41
grow to reproduce fruit.
12:44
That tells me that the world will
12:46
still keep spinning and there will be strawberries.
12:50
– Nick, thank you so much for taking time
12:52
out of your very busy strawberry field,
12:55
hummingbird field schedule to chat with us.
12:58
It means a lot to the listeners.
13:00
– It’s my pleasure, Rainn.
13:01
And it’s always a joy to see you and talk to you,
13:04
and I love your soulpancake, your whole mission.
13:09
And so thank you for what you do.
13:11
– Right on man.
13:12
Thanks so much, really appreciate it.
13:14
Much love to you.
13:15
– Love to you.
13:16
– Say hi to Megan. So long.
13:17
– Alright.Bye.Bye.
13:18
– Bye.
13:19
How about that? Nick Offerman?
13:20
What a wise gem.
13:24
what a wise gem of a human being.
13:26
So, much love to you all.
13:28
Thank you for tuning in to Hey There, Human.
13:30
This was a thank you to our wonderful guests, Nick Offerman,
13:32
what a great person and had a great time.
13:36
Thanks so much guys.
13:37
♪Hey there human ♪
13:37
♪ Hey there human ♪

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

