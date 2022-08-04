Get Daily Email
Holding Out for a 'Spark' in Your Love Life?

Holding Out for a ‘Spark’ in Your Love Life?

Don’t — try a “slow burn” approach instead.

I’ve sparked with lots of guys.

First there was my high school boyfriend. He was an actor. He was brimming with spark.

Not that it mattered — it didn’t work out.

Then there was the friend of an ex (messy; don’t do that) and wow — sparks were flying all over the place with that fella.

That also didn’t work out.

Then there was a guy I met while travelling, and there were sparks there too — lots.

But there’s such a thing as too much heat.

That’s the trouble with sparks — they’re beautiful and exciting and so full of promise, and they can really light that fire. Most of the time, though, they fizzle out pretty quickly.

And if they don’t, they might just burn your house down. It’s a mixed bag.

The best (and safest) relationships are those that continue on after the spark. Those that continue on in the cold; those that thrive despite the dark.

Those you have to nurture.

Fairy Tales and porn

Sparks can sting

The best relationship advice I ever got

Instead of waiting for a spark, try this:

Dating.

Duh, right? You’re likely doing that already. But what I mean is, don’t ditch after one bad date. Try a few — or even several — dates before you decide.

Dating. Verb.

I know, I’ve been on some really horrid dates, too, and there were a few that really needed to die on the table the way they did.

One particularly bad first date, for instance, was with a guy I had just met, who I wasn’t really into (first big red flag) but accepted anyway. I don’t know why.

Maybe I was bored.

We went to the movies, and he immediately pulled some pretty fast n’ dirty “moves,” until I’d had enough of playing defence, and left. After a bunch of calls and hangups (like, dude…we all have caller ID, it’s not 1992) and a few extremely creepy “I’m in love with you” voicemails, I blocked his number and tried to forget the entire ordeal.

To be honest, that date was over when he pulled up in his black Honda with tinted windows smelling like he’d bathed in my Grandad’s cologne. He made me roll down my window (despite it being October) because he wasn’t legally allowed to have the front windows tinted. I don’t know what I was thinking.

There were other guys, though, who were perfectly nice and if I had spent some more time trying to get to know them and not worrying about some kind of instant romantic connection, who knows? Maybe those relationships would have soared.

Maybe not.

Honda guy and I definitely didn’t spark, but it became pretty clear early on that he was totally unhinged anyway so if we had sparked, it would still have fizzled pretty fast. If the date had been just mildly bad, though, I would have considered a second date. The “I love you’s” after one date that I essentially walked out of hammered the final nail into that coffin, however.

This may come as no surprise, by my husband and I didn’t spark, either.

At all.

We met each other when we were both heavily invested in other (failing) relationships. We didn’t even like each other much at first. He was argumentative and I was flaky (it’s true; I was.)

A friendship budded over time and blossomed into something more once we were both single. There was not a single spark, but a pleasant warmth grew over the years and now we have one of the strongest relationships of anyone I know. It’s been through addiction, trust issues, mental health struggles, financial burdens, and two children.

Through it all, our connection — the deep, meaningful one that grew steadily over time — kept us together. We take our marriage vows seriously, and we choose each other every day — sometimes, that’s a conscious effort. But we do it.

Don’t hold out for a spark. It’s not worth what you might lose by not giving someone a solid chance just because you didn’t see one. Some people are awkward and idiotic on first dates — even the third date can leave them parched and sweating bullets.

What happens when they show you their true selves might surprise you. Denying yourself that opportunity might make you regret it later on when all you have left are the memories of sparks gone by.

Don’t get me wrong: sparks are great. They’re exciting and romantic and make for great stories — when they work out. But don’t hang your hat on a spark. Look deeper; let your relationship burn slowly over time.

But from me to you: if he pulls up in a black Honda and gets handsy in the back of the theatre, feel free to snuff that spark right the heck out.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

 

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Lauren Hall

Writer, specializing in parenting and zombies. There is little cross-over, thankfully. Mommy to two little beings, wife to too-tall husband, mediocre dabbler in all things. Not very mathy. Loves coffee to an unhealthy degree. Ditto dogs and babies. Read more of my work here: https://linktr.ee/laurenhallwrites
Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@lauhall

