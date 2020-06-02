Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / HOLE-y Moley

HOLE-y Moley

Len and I came across this rock. What caught our attention is the perfectly round hole in it.

On one of our many hikes along the Boise River, Len and I came across this rock. What caught our attention is the perfectly round hole in it.

 

After continuing on our merry way, we tried to one-up each other on the different types of holes there are. Our list includes:

Loophole, donut hole, drainage hole, keyhole, watering hole, black hole, gopher hole, post hole, sinkhole, pothole, a hidey-hole, bullet hole, and then, of course, there’s the a$$hole—which made us both laugh like dorky junior high kids.

What can you add to the list of holes?

 

Previously published on Tuesdays With Laurie

