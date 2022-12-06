Hope and Upliftment

While we were in the labor and delivery waiting room of St. Luke’s hospital in early October, waiting for the arrival of our granddaughter, we walked the halls and admired the incredible work of professional photographer, Brianna Chaves of BC Photography.

And while we were in the main newborn waiting room, we learned that there is another waiting room—the neonatal intensive care waiting room for families whose loved one has given or is giving birth to a significantly premature baby.

The cool thing about the hallway leading to that special waiting room is that it’s lined with photographs of current-day children—ranging in age from five to twelve—who are holding pictures of themselves as premies. The purpose is to provide upliftment and give hope to those in the special area.

The thoughtfulness of each photo made me cry—happy tears.

When was the last time you cried tears of joy?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author