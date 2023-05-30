Horsing Around

I just returned from the Soulful Prairies Peaceful Retreat in Woodstock, Illinois. This equestrian-intensive location is incredible!

In addition to enjoying time with the horses, we used this window of opportunity to discuss the business of being and living fully.

After our mind-mapping session, we created vision boards to help us close the gap between where we are and where we want to be.

Some of the internal inventory questions we grappled with were:

What does it mean to be human?

What is peace?

What does it mean to BE peace?

How do I show up?

What is it like to be on the receiving end of me?

Is there a difference between being nice and being kind? If yes, what is the difference?

Am I nice or kind?

This was the first of many retreats that I’ll host at Soulful Prairies. I hope to see YOU there next year.

What question are you grappling with?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock