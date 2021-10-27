Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

How Do I Know if I'm Projecting?

How Do I Know if I’m Projecting?

Learn how to decode your problems from other people’s issues

by

 

What is projection? Projection in psychology is a noted defense mechanism. When a person is projecting their issues, they are attributing things about themselves to others. For example, if you like to gossip about others but can’t face that part of your personality, you might project that onto someone else. You deflect this quality by talking about how gossipy your sister-in-law is so that people don’t notice that you’re someone who likes to talk about others behind their backs. Projection mainly stems from insecurities or fear of looking at one’s flaws. Your ego doesn’t want to admit that you have things that make you flawed. It’s important to remember that we all have things that we have to work on. The downside of projection is that it prevents you from gaining emotional insight. Here’s how to recognize that you’re projecting and find ways to help yourself grow as a person.

Learn more about yourself

People often project when they don’t have emotional awareness. The solution to that problem is to be mindful of how you’re feeling at any given moment. There are many ways to gain emotional insight. One of them is mindfulness. When you start to feel an emotion such as sadness, anger, or fear toward another person, ask yourself: what is this bringing up in me? Is there something that I can learn from these feelings? For example, let’s say that you’re irritated that a friend hasn’t called you back. Usually, this friend is excellent at keeping you in the loop and sticks to their promises. However, they seem to have forgotten about you. You may talk vent to another friend or loved one and accuse the person of being flaky. Why are you doing that? Perhaps it’s because you often forget to call your friends back. You’re upset because your friend did something that you’re guilty of, and it reminds you of what you don’t like in yourself. Here’s an excellent opportunity to recognize that and start to make changes.

Making changes in yourself

Projection is an opportunity to learn what your flaws are and start making life changes. Now that you know that you’re frustrated that you can be flaky or forgetful about keeping in touch with your friends, you can start to change that about yourself. Start making a concerted effort to keep your word to others. If you say you’re going to call a friend back, then make sure you do what you’ve promised. If you can’t get back to them in a reasonable time frame, then communicate that. Sometimes life catches us by surprise, and things come up. You can’t always get back to people immediately. However, you can share with others and let them know that you’re running behind. You can send a text or an email and let the person know that you will get back to them as soon as you can. Or provide them with a reasonable timeframe. People want to be considered. And that’s what you can do if you are running up against delays. You have the power to change your behavior.

Projection is a distraction for making changes in your life

As mentioned above, projection is a defense mechanism. Your ego does not want to admit that there are things that you need to change. However, it does not benefit you to live in denial. By deflecting the blame to others for your actions, you are avoiding your flaws. If you noticed that you are projecting, Try not to judge yourself. We all project sometimes. He can help to take a moment and stuff back and think about what is coming up for you? Why are you upset by someone else’s action? That answer will give you some emotional insight. If you’re having trouble navigating why you are projecting, you can always talk to a licensed therapist about it. It can be challenging to be objective about our defense mechanisms. Our ego wants us to believe that we are not flawed. However, we are. On the opposite end of the spectrum, some people are so critical of themselves that they struggle two make changes in their lives. They are convinced that they are fundamentally flawed. Whatever the reason you are projecting, you can get help. A therapist can help you delve into these concerns. You can learn more about projection on MyTherapist and gain some more emotional insight into why you’re engaging in this behavior.

Therapy can help you learn about projection

Therapy is an ideal environment to explore why you’re projecting your insecurities onto others. You can look at your childhood history and any triggers you have that could be causing your projection issues. A licensed therapist won’t judge you for projecting. They will help you learn your triggers and work through them. Learning about your insecurities can help you grow.

Photo credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

