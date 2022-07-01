How Do I Reject Online Daters

Ask Wendy: Dating, Sex & Relationship Advice for the Bold

Hey Wendy,

What’s the best way to communicate online that I’m not interested in dating outside my race or education level? They’re just not my flavor of attraction.

Quinn C.

______

Hey Quinn,

As an online dater, you can use any of the many platforms that provide sorting filters. This gives viewers information about your preferences but won’t block anyone from contacting you.

It’s totally acceptable to say “no” when someone who isn’t your type contacts you.

If you’re not feeling it for any reason: race, twice your age, half your age, works full-time as a walking sandwich board, takes bathroom selfies, or has beady eyes, try this reply: “Thank you so much for reaching out! After reading your profile, I can see we’re not quite a match. Good luck out there!”

If they reach back to engage after that, use that key on the top right of your laptop labeled “delete.”

We worry we’ll offend or hurt feelings. But this is a stranger.

Do you want to know what you owe a stranger?

Nothing.

Common courtesy is an added bonus.

Also, we don’t want to appear judgie.

But go ahead.

Be judgie!

Be very, very judgie!

If you happen to be in the market for a partner for life, you’re going to be spending a ridiculous amount of one-on-one time with this person. So you better really like who they are and want to hang around them. You, my love, can have any and as many preferences as you want. You get to decide who you hang around.

And yep, you are discriminating — t’s true. But when I use the word “discriminate,” I mean the first definition in my trusty American Heritage Dictionary, “to make a clear distinction,” as in distinguish your preferences, kinda like how I do when I’m standing at the counter at Baskin-Robbins. I pick mint chip every time — I’m discriminating. Never do I pick rum raisin. And rum raisin never gets mad at me for liking mint chip better.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Happy dating!

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock