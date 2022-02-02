How Not to Scare Her Away From Your Dating Profile

Recently, I joined a dating app for Christian singles called Upward. It’s nice because you can talk to other Christian singles in your area who share the same faith as you and hopefully the same morals taking a lot of guessing work off of the first part of compatibility, which is something you have in common because you already share basic foundational faith ideals. With that said, I still swipe left on most of my potential matches because I’m really picky and can’t imagine myself being in another committed relationship but if I find a nice guy, I wouldn’t mind him.

With that said, I have high standards as a woman and notice that I look for certain things that make me interested in a guy. Some things on a man’s profile would turn me away and I just want to include my two cents to help you not scare a woman away from your dating profile.

Use a good picture

I recently found a man that seemed attractive in his photo. He looked like the Mexican Actor, Alan Slim with a full beard. He was wearing a hoodie so when we started talking I thought he was a decent guy. We hit it off fine and when I asked him for his Facebook profile I saw that he looked much older than what I thought he was and he was bald. I canceled the friend request and blocked him from the dating profile because I was so embarrassed. My advice is to use a good photo of your face and body to not mislead her into believing that you’re not the person you say you are.

State your interests

Show off how interesting you are by sharing your interests and hobbies on your profile. These are great conversation starters and could help break the ice if you both have something in common. Some common interests I have with other people are art, photography, painting, music, and cooking. I’ve had lots of great conversations with people but just have my interests listed on my profile and some of them have even turned into good friends.

State your profession

I’m not talking about flaunting your money on your profile because that’s bad taste. However, you should state what you do so that she has an idea if you’re the type of man who can provide for her. Obviously, people have different opinions about work-life and happiness but you should at least have a job to show that you can take her out. Some jobs are better than others. Ideally, someone with a college degree would catch my fancy but I’ll leave that up to her discretion.

Don’t be rude

Don’t just go and comment on her looks when you first send her a message. She gets lots of messages in her inbox from guys hitting on her she doesn’t need another one. Be nice to her and tell her she’s beautiful. Strike up a conversation with her to make a connection with her. Women love to make an emotional connection and it can become memorable.

Don’t text

Don’t just go and ask her for her number the first time you message her. That is creepy and rude. In fact, it’s dangerous as many scammers who don’t have good intentions will probably try to get her off the app as soon as possible to scam her out of her money or any other thing he can.

Be Yourself

Leave a good impression on your dating profile by leaving an interesting bio that could spark a conversation. Add an interesting quote. Include a funny anecdote to make her laugh. Show your fun and quirky side. Just don’t be rude, forward, or sneaky because you would cause her to reject you and she wouldn’t get to know how great of a guy you are.

There you have it, a few suggestions to help you stand out in your dating profile so you don’t scare her away. It’s important to be authentic and to be yourself. A lot of people use dating sites for the wrong reasons now like for fraud to just go to bed with someone but sites like Upward help because people generally share the same morals and want to have a relationship someday. It’s important to use a picture that best represents you, have great conversation starters to show off mutual interests, and just be yourself. Whoever is meant to be will be. So, I hope you enjoyed this article.

