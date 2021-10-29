Get Daily Email
How Parallel Processing Can Help You Become More Efficient

Much like a computer, a human can utilize parallel processing too!

by

 

Have you ever wondered if it is possible to become more efficient, just by changing the way you think? This may be possible to do, at least when it comes to certain aspects of your life and thoughts. You might be able to think more efficiently when you learn the principles of parallel processing, including what it is and how it works. Keep reading for more information on this type of processing.

What is parallel processing?

Parallel processing is the same type of processing that computers are able to accomplish. In general terms, a computer is able to make decisions about files based on certain features that they have. What you may not know is that your brain is able to accomplish this as well.
The human brain can see or picture an object and process much information about it, in a quick manner. For example, if you see a bird flying in the sky, this fills in many details for your brain to process, which can also allow you to figure out what type of bird it is quickly.
Without even thinking about it, you may have processed the color, size, shape, and overall appearance of the bird to ascertain precisely what you saw. Your brain is able to accomplish this type of thinking many times a day, and you may not even think about it much while its happening.

Becoming More Efficient

Now that you know more information on what parallel processing is, you may want to know how it can make you more efficient. The idea is that you will be able to process a lot of information in a way that helps you get tasks completed and allows you to get more done each day. Here’s a few ways it can do just that.

In Terms of Therapy

When you are taking advantage of mental health help, your psychiatrist may decide that they want to approach your care with the use of parallel processing. This can mean different things, depending on your doctor, but it may mean evaluating your counselor in terms of yourself. This indicates you will be asked to determine how they are approaching your treatment and decide what is working and what’s not. In other words, putting yourself in your counselor’s shoes, and they do the same for you. This can be a handy way to evaluable your therapy, especially if you have been seeing the same doctor for quite a while and you aren’t making the progress that you want to see.
If you would like to learn more about parallel processing in terms of psychological treatment, you can read this article on MyTherapist for more information. It may provide you with a better understanding of the process.

In Terms of Business

If you want to utilize parallel processing when it comes to business, it can be a good tool to help with decision making. When you are able to think about things quickly and make good decisions based on this type of thinking, this is something that might be a winning combination for you. Keep in mind that you should practice as much as possible, since you don’t want to gamble with your livelihood when it comes to performing well at your job.

In Terms of Thinking

There has been research conducted on the subject of parallel thinking and if it is a possible tool to address multitasking. There is evidence to suggest in this 2015 study that it is helpful when it comes to multitasking, without someone having to neglect one task over another.
If you are someone that thought that multitasking wasn’t possible or that it leads to tasks being done in an improper manner, you may want to look into parallel processing and how it works more closely. Keep in mind that this isn’t a good choice for everyone, but when approached the right way, it may help you process information and details quickly and in a practical manner.

Overview

The use of parallel processing is not something that will work for everyone. However, if you are a person that feels like they can multitask and do a good job when it comes to processing a lot of information at once, it may be something that will work for you in personal and business matters.
You can talk to your therapist about how this applies to your treatment plan and look at websites online regarding the best ways to apply this type of thinking to your everyday life. It is quite possible to process a large amount of information, which can help you get things done that are necessary. Think about this next time you think you are wasting time sitting in traffic and instead consider all the things you get accomplished each day.

Photo credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

