Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How To Become a Best-selling Author [Podcast]

How To Become a Best-selling Author [Podcast]

How the heckfire do I become a best-selling author?

by Leave a Comment

 

On the 10th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are answering the question on everyone’s lips: “How the heckfire do I become a best-selling author?

.

.

Boy, if it were just as simple as answering this question with one simple answer. But the truth is, like everything else in the world right now, it depends on the criteria of the algorithm, whether you are talking about hitting the Amazon best-seller list or the bigger fish to fry: Wall Street Journal, USA Today, or even the biggest fish of all… The New York Times!

The good news is, it is possible! You just have to understand what you have to do. And you need to make a time and money investment (like everything else under the sun!)

If you are interested in busting onto the Amazon best-seller scene, these are the criteria that have to be executed. (But also note, there are specific levels and numbers you need to hit):

  1. Pageviews
  2. Reviews
  3. Categories
  4. Initial pricing
  5. Overall activity and interest
  6. Sales

Hilary gets into detail on each of these points, so make sure that you listen close. Also, tune into the tale of two Stus, two authors who trod two different paths to reach the status of Amazon best-seller.

Stu #1, upon publication, generated so many sales and reviews, in short, bombarding Amazon so hard that his ranking couldn’t be tabulated for 13 hours!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Stu #2 has sold over 5000 copies due to his consistent branding and marketing.

It should be noted that both these gentlemen also have tons of reviews on their books. This is a huge contributing factor to grabbing that best-seller sash. So, as you are writing your book, prepare to get those reviews in and coach your readers to get them uploaded to Amazon on time.

Writing your book begins before you write it. It begins with defining what you are saying and the building blocks of your platform. Doing all this work beforehand makes a huge difference.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Until next time authors, write on!

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x